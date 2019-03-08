New homes planned with pub to be 'retained' in development bid

A large pub could be altered with seven new homes built above and near it, new plans reveal.

The proposed development centres on five homes being built on part of the car park of The Fighting Cocks Public House, in Lowestoft, and two new apartments being built above it.

Plans have been lodged with East Suffolk Council for "alterations and part demolition of The Fighting Cocks pub", on land adjacent to the pub in Carlton Road and Blackheath Road, Lowestoft.

It proposes the "development of existing car park to form five new residential dwellings" together with new access, parking and amenities.

The pub would remain open.

An application from Global Asset International Limited has been submitted to the council by agent Jason Barber at Studio 35.

It is currently awaiting decision.

A planning, design and access statement submitted by the applicants to East Suffolk Council states that approval is being sought for "five houses and two apartments" on a site area measuring 0.2ha (0.49 acres).

The applicants intend to make "alterations and demolition to the existing footprint" to the existing public house, which will "remain in use", provided plans get the green light.

It states: "The Fighting Cocks is surrounded by residential dwellings.

"However, the land associated with The Fighting Cocks is over and above what is needed to service this business.

"Currently there are two car parks which are rarely used."

With the applicants assessing "several options", they added: "It was deemed the floor area of The Fighting Cocks is oversized for the amount of usage it receives.

"By altering and demolishing some of the footprint you create a more viable business model.

"The intention of the scheme is to retain parking for The Fighting Cocks served off Carlton Road.

"The larger car park, which is rarely used by patrons of the pub, was deemed oversized resulting in the proposal of a scheme of five family homes with off street parking."

In conclusion, the applicant says "the site is an effective use of land", which "will provide many benefits to the local area".