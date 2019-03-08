Search

Advanced search

New homes planned with pub to be 'retained' in development bid

PUBLISHED: 11:33 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 30 October 2019

The Fighting Cocks pub in Lowestoft. New homes could be built above it and near it on the car park, should plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Google Images

The Fighting Cocks pub in Lowestoft. New homes could be built above it and near it on the car park, should plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A large pub could be altered with seven new homes built above and near it, new plans reveal.

The proposed development centres on five homes being built on part of the car park of The Fighting Cocks Public House, in Lowestoft, and two new apartments being built above it.

Plans have been lodged with East Suffolk Council for "alterations and part demolition of The Fighting Cocks pub", on land adjacent to the pub in Carlton Road and Blackheath Road, Lowestoft.

It proposes the "development of existing car park to form five new residential dwellings" together with new access, parking and amenities.

The pub would remain open.

An application from Global Asset International Limited has been submitted to the council by agent Jason Barber at Studio 35.

It is currently awaiting decision.

A planning, design and access statement submitted by the applicants to East Suffolk Council states that approval is being sought for "five houses and two apartments" on a site area measuring 0.2ha (0.49 acres).

The applicants intend to make "alterations and demolition to the existing footprint" to the existing public house, which will "remain in use", provided plans get the green light.

It states: "The Fighting Cocks is surrounded by residential dwellings.

"However, the land associated with The Fighting Cocks is over and above what is needed to service this business.

"Currently there are two car parks which are rarely used."

With the applicants assessing "several options", they added: "It was deemed the floor area of The Fighting Cocks is oversized for the amount of usage it receives.

"By altering and demolishing some of the footprint you create a more viable business model.

"The intention of the scheme is to retain parking for The Fighting Cocks served off Carlton Road.

"The larger car park, which is rarely used by patrons of the pub, was deemed oversized resulting in the proposal of a scheme of five family homes with off street parking."

In conclusion, the applicant says "the site is an effective use of land", which "will provide many benefits to the local area".

Most Read

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Teacher banned for treading on pupil’s foot and screaming

St Michael's Church of England Academy. Photo: Google

Revealed: The Norfolk schools which expelled the most pupils in 2017/18

King Edward VII Academy had one of the highest expulsion and suspension rates of Norfolk's schools in the 2017/18 academic year. Photo: Old Lennensians

Neighbours’ misery as ‘mountain’ of rubbish left in front garden

The pile of rubbish in Silver Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

WATCH: Father-of-two is surprised with £104,000 Porsche competition prize

Glyn Cotton, 34, from Attleborough, was surprised with a brand new Porsche after entering a competition. Photo: BOTB

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Neighbours’ misery as ‘mountain’ of rubbish left in front garden

The pile of rubbish in Silver Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Council asks for contact ‘only in an emergency’ after power cut disrupts services

Breckland Council Offices, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists