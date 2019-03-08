Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'It'll scare people to death' - Concern at proposed location of 'Walking Dead-like' sculpture at UEA

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 August 2019

Man of Stones by Laurence Edwards, which could be displayed near the UEA Broad. Picture: Hudson Architects

Man of Stones by Laurence Edwards, which could be displayed near the UEA Broad. Picture: Hudson Architects

Hudson Architects

Plans to install an imposing 8ft sculpture in a wooded area by the University of East Anglia's broad have prompted a mixed reaction from people in Norwich, with fears it could frighten passers-by.

How Laurence Edwards' Man of Stones could look in near the UEA Broad. Picture: Hudson ArchitectsHow Laurence Edwards' Man of Stones could look in near the UEA Broad. Picture: Hudson Architects

The Sainsbury's Centre for Visual Arts is looking to install Laurence Edwards' Man of Stones alongside a public footpath between the UEA Broad and the River Yare.

However, its location is proving contentious, with concerns that the figure could frighten passers-by, particularly at dusk and at night.

Members of the public in Norwich city centre were shown the impression of what the sculpture would look like in its setting and gave the following reactions:

Alistair Nicholls, 55 from Cheshire said: "It's perfect to scare the living daylights out of people at dusk."

How Laurence Edwards' Man of Stones could look in near the UEA Broad. Picture: Hudson ArchitectsHow Laurence Edwards' Man of Stones could look in near the UEA Broad. Picture: Hudson Architects

Georgia Smith, a 19-year-old student from Thorpe End said: "It fits in well with the materials around it. It's eye-catching and a bit different from what you usually see."

You may also want to watch:

Kyle Hampton, 17 and from Wymondham, said: "It looks alright, but if you're walking at night it might be scary. It's definitely interesting."

Immy Odams, 15 and from Wymondham, said: "It would scare me if I was walking at night, but it looks good though."

Jennifer Green, 71 and of Norwich, said: "I don't like it - it's a bit scary. It could look like somebody loitering - especially at dusk."

Grant Whytock, a 60-year-old retired teacher from St Andrews, Scotland, said: "It reminds me of a scene in the Walking Dead. Maybe that's not a bad thing as the students might like it."

Viv Whytock, a 59-year-old retired teacher from St Andrews, Scotland, said: "I'm into art and crafts but I can't say I have fallen in love with it."

John White, 58, an electrical engineer from Norwich, said: "It's not pleasant - it is quite scary. Older people out dog-walking might get scared by it."

Peter Dobbs, 63, a retired stonemason from Dereham, said: "It'll scare people to death, especially if they don't know it is there. I like it as a sculpture, but it is intimidating on a footpath."

Matthew Francis, a 31-year-old student from Norwich, added: "I like it. I would like to see it properly and know a bit more."

Most Read

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Crash on A47 causes delays

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mother’s anguish after son, 23, found hanged

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Driver’s anger at confusion over ‘free’ car park after £100 fine

The car park on Bridge Road. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk coastal spot named as one of Attenborough’s favourite places to visit in the world

Sir David Attenborough (C) David Parry/PA Wire

Driver’s anger at confusion over ‘free’ car park after £100 fine

The car park on Bridge Road. Photo: Matthew Nixon

TEAM NEWS: Hernandez set for long term layoff after freak knee injury in fall at home

Norwich City wide player Onel Hernandez has suffered a knee injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City v Newcastle United - Press Conference RECAP

Norwich City defender Timm Klose missed the opening game at Liverpool with a hip problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teenage hacker who targeted ‘high profile’ Instagram accounts ordered to hand over £400,000

Elliott Gunton was given 20 months in prison for computer hacking offences. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists