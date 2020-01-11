School among 16 council-owned properties set to go up for sale

A school and a thatched cottage bought to make way for a bypass are among more than a dozen properties which Norfolk County Council is looking to sell.

Staff and pupils from Trowse Primary School join R G Carter for the ground-breaking ceremony at the new school. Picture: David Kirkham Staff and pupils from Trowse Primary School join R G Carter for the ground-breaking ceremony at the new school. Picture: David Kirkham

The county council aims to cut how much it spends maintaining the property it owns by £2.3m over the next three years, while bringing in cash by selling surplus property.

And, at a meeting of the Conservative-controlled cabinet on Monday, councillors will be asked to agree that 16 properties can be put up for sale.

Among them is Trowse Primary School. The council is currently building a new primary school, which is due to open this September.

That means the current primary school, in Dell Loke, will become vacant. The council's children's services department says it does not need the building and the head of property says the authority has no other use for it.

So, councillors are being asked to agree that the site, which covers half an acre, should be sold, either through auction or by tender.

The new school for Trowse, off White Horse Lane, will increase the school's capacity to 200 pupils.

It will have seven classrooms, a multi-purpose hall and a nursery - a first for the village - as well as a stained glass window which will be relocated from the old school.

Another property which could be sold is a thatched cottage in Long Stratton. It was bought by the council in 2004 because it was on the route of the mooted Long Stratton bypass.

But the route of that road has since changed, so the building is no longer affected by that scheme. Councillors are being asked to agree to sell it.

A terraced house in Clarence Road in Great Yarmouth is also recommended to be put up for sale.

The three-storey building had been used as a group home for adult social services. But that use ceased in October last year and it has since stood empty.

Members of the cabinet will also be asked to put 13 other sites and properties up for sale, including land in Acle, Lingwood and Mileham, plus farms in Clenchwarton, Marshland St James, Thurne, Tunstead, Outwell and Terrington St Clement.

The report, which will go before councillors, states: "Releasing surplus land holdings and buildings no longer required for service use will contribute to reducing costs and provides the potential for capital receipts."