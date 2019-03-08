Next chief executive at Norwich City Council could be paid nearly £140,000

Norwich City Council is hunting for a new chief executive.

A salary of just short of £140,000 is being offered as Norwich City Council begins the hunt to find a new top officer to run the authority.

Laura McGillivray is to leave her role as chief executive of Norwich City Council.

Laura McGillivray, the current chief executive at City Hall, announced last week that she will leave the role later this year, having been at the council since 2006.

And the council has enlisted Birmingham-based consultants Pena to help find her replacement.

The role is being advertised with a salary range of between £126,000 to £137,000.

Alan Waters, leader of the Labour-controlled Norwich City Council, said it was "an unmissable opportunity".

He said: "Norwich is very much a tale of two cities - on the one hand it's vibrant and prosperous with a great cultural offer which effortlessly blends its historic roots with a sassy and modern take on life.

"On the other hand, it's a city with real challenges - we have people living in deprivation and some of our most vulnerable are being taken advantage of by drugs gangs who exploit young people and 'cuckoo' the homes of others as a base for illegal drug activity.

"But despite the challenges, we are at the forefront of an exciting agenda.

"The city council was the driving force behind bringing together the key movers and shakers in the city to agree a 2040 vision document which sets out the kind of place we want Norwich to be in 20 years from now."

Whoever takes on the role will be in charge for a council which is responsible for more than £140,000 people.

The council, which has a £120m turnover, has about 540 full-time equivalent employees, providing services such as housing, environmental health, planning, parks, street cleaning, culture, tourism and leisure.

When she announced her departure, Ms McGillivray said it was time for a change.

She said she plans to spend more time with her two daughters and granddaughter.

She said she intends to remain in Norwich and contribute to the local community in other ways.

Ms McGillivray began her career as a social worker for Liverpool City Council in the seventies, after a spell in London.

Prior to her role at Norwich City Council, she was the deputy chief executive at the City of York Council for two years.