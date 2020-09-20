Video

Calls for safety improvements on ‘dangerous’ bend used by NDR rat-runners

Lindy Platten-Jarvis at her gate on the blind bend in Felthorpe. Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2014

An ME sufferer who lives in fear of a blind bend outside of her house is calling for safety improvements.

Lindy Platten-Jarvis at her gate on the blind bend in Felthorpe. Photo: Bill Smith

Lindy Platten-Jarvis, 72, has lived on a sharp bend on Taverham Road, on the edge of Felthorpe, for 50 years and said more traffic has been caused by NDR rat-runners.

She added that speeding on the 30mph single carriageway road has got worse over the past few years.

Mrs Platten-Jarvis said the safety concerns forced her to put a special box across the road for her post and medication as postal workers stopped delivering her letters 25 years ago due to safety concerns from Royal Mail.

Some of her friends have also stopped visiting her by car due to the road layout and lack of driveway outside her home.

The 72-year-old, who lives alone and has diabetes and asthma, said: “When the NDR was added traffic got worse. I have got mirrors across the road because the bends are so sharp. I often have three seconds to cross the road. People are not sticking to 30mph.

“If I know I have important mail I have to cross the road. When I cross I say ‘Lord, keep me safe’. I’m shaking at the thought of going across.”

There are no pavements outside her house and there are also two other properties nearby on the set of two bends, where she wants traffic lights to be put up.

Tony Adams, Felthorpe county councillor, said: “That bend is horrendous. Without major roadworks, there is little that can be done to improve it. We are doing the best we can but there is no doubt that those bends are very dangerous. I do have sympathy for Lindy and the situation she is in. That corner is no fun. The solution is not easy.”

He added the main option to make the road safe would be to straighten it but that would involve compulsory purchase orders on gardens and houses which would “cause a riot”.

Mr Adams said traffic lights would cost thousands of pounds and it was difficult to argue for a 20mph speed limit due to the lack of serious injuries or fatalities.

He said the NDR had reduced traffic on Taverham Road by 10pc and it was difficult to drive over 30mph around the bends.

Felthorpe Parish Council has put in two pinch points in the village, and slow down messages have been painted on Taverham Road, which has a 7.5 tonne weight limit and off-limits to HGVs.