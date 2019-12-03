Roof collapse checks at these 58 Norfolk schools
Safety checks are needed on the roofs of almost 60 schools across Norfolk - to establish whether they could be at risk of collapse.
The collapse of a flat roof at a school in Essex had already triggered inspections of three of the region's hospitals - and now schools are being checked.
The Standing Committee on Structural Safety said the collapse was believed to have been caused by problems with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) planks.
They were used in the construction of a number of buildings between the late 1950s and the 1980s.
And the Local Government Association last year advised all councils that they should investigate if any of their buildings were built using those sorts of planks.
A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: "Since then, the county council has been assessing which of its buildings require more detailed investigation.
"The investigations have been prioritised on buildings with similar construction types, predominantly schools.
"We will be carrying out exploratory work at 58 schools that were built between 1955 and 1980, to see whether any of their buildings used RAAC planks. We have advised all of these schools.
"Schools are responsible for ensuring that regular maintenance takes place and we have not had any concerns reported so far.
"The council continues to monitor all of its buildings, to ensure the highest level of safety."
The work has started now and should not involve any school closures at this stage.
The Standing Committee on Structural Safety's report had said the planks in the Essex school where the roof collapsed were made from a material which was "much weaker" than concrete.
They said the "useful life" of such planks was estimated to be around 30 years, so pre-1980s planks were now "past their expected service life and it is recommended that consideration be given to their replacement."
Last month, it emerged that three hospitals in the region were being surveyed to see if there were any issues with the way they were constructed.
The James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn and the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds were being checked.
Which Norfolk schools will need to be checked?
Aldborough Primary School
Attleborough Primary School
Aylsham Bure Valley School
Aylsham High School
Bawburgh School
Blofield Primary School
Brooke VC CE Primary School
Browick Road Primary and Nursery School, Wymondham
Buxton Primary School
Cecil Gowing Infant School, Norwich
Colman Infant School, Norwich
Dereham Church of England Infant School and Nursery
Drake Primary School and Nursery, Thetford
Drayton Church of England Junior School
Edmund de Moundeford CE VC Primary School, Feltwell
Emneth Nursery School
Fairstead Community Primary, King's Lynn
Falcon Junior School, Norwich
Fred Nicholson School, Dereham
Great Ellingham Primary
Hall School, Norwich
Hethersett VC Junior School
Hindringham C of E VC Primary
Hingham Primary School
Holt Community Primary School
Hunstanton Primary School
John of Gaunt Infant and Nursery School, Aylsham
Kinsale Junior School, Hellesdon
Ludham Primary School and Nursery
Lyng Church of England Primary School
Millfield Primary School, North Walsham
Mulbarton Primary School
Mundesley Infant School
Newton Flotman C of E VC Primary School
North Elmham VC Primary School
Old Catton C of E Junior School
Recreation Road Infant School, Norwich
Redcastle Family School, Thetford
Robert Kett Primary School, Wymondham
Sidestrand Hall School
South Wootton Infant School
Spixworth Infant School
Sprowston Infant School
St Faiths' C of E Primary School, Horsham St Faith
St. John's Community Primary School and Nursery, Hoveton
St. William's Primary School, Thorpe
Suffield Park Infant & Nursery School, Cromer
Swanton Abbott Community Primary School
Swanton Morley Primary School
Taverham Junior School
Terrington St Clement Community School
Toftwood Community Junior School
Toftwood Infant School
West Earlham Infant School, Norwich
West Earlham Junior School, Norwich
West Walton Community Primary
West Winch Primary School
Woodland View Junior School, Spixworth