Roof collapse checks at these 58 Norfolk schools

West Earlham Infant School is one of almost 60 Norfolk schools which will need to be checked.

Safety checks are needed on the roofs of almost 60 schools across Norfolk - to establish whether they could be at risk of collapse.

Taverham Junior School is among 58 schools which Norfolk County Council is going to check.

The collapse of a flat roof at a school in Essex had already triggered inspections of three of the region's hospitals - and now schools are being checked.

The Standing Committee on Structural Safety said the collapse was believed to have been caused by problems with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) planks.

They were used in the construction of a number of buildings between the late 1950s and the 1980s.

And the Local Government Association last year advised all councils that they should investigate if any of their buildings were built using those sorts of planks.

Colman Infant School in Norwich is among almost 60 which will be checked after a roof collapse in Essex.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: "Since then, the county council has been assessing which of its buildings require more detailed investigation.

"The investigations have been prioritised on buildings with similar construction types, predominantly schools.

"We will be carrying out exploratory work at 58 schools that were built between 1955 and 1980, to see whether any of their buildings used RAAC planks. We have advised all of these schools.

"Schools are responsible for ensuring that regular maintenance takes place and we have not had any concerns reported so far.

"The council continues to monitor all of its buildings, to ensure the highest level of safety."

The work has started now and should not involve any school closures at this stage.

The Standing Committee on Structural Safety's report had said the planks in the Essex school where the roof collapsed were made from a material which was "much weaker" than concrete.

They said the "useful life" of such planks was estimated to be around 30 years, so pre-1980s planks were now "past their expected service life and it is recommended that consideration be given to their replacement."

Last month, it emerged that three hospitals in the region were being surveyed to see if there were any issues with the way they were constructed.

The James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn and the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds were being checked.

Which Norfolk schools will need to be checked?

Aldborough Primary School

Attleborough Primary School

Aylsham Bure Valley School

Aylsham High School

Bawburgh School

Blofield Primary School

Brooke VC CE Primary School

Browick Road Primary and Nursery School, Wymondham

Buxton Primary School

Cecil Gowing Infant School, Norwich

Colman Infant School, Norwich

Dereham Church of England Infant School and Nursery

Drake Primary School and Nursery, Thetford

Drayton Church of England Junior School

Edmund de Moundeford CE VC Primary School, Feltwell

Emneth Nursery School

Fairstead Community Primary, King's Lynn

Falcon Junior School, Norwich

Fred Nicholson School, Dereham

Great Ellingham Primary

Hall School, Norwich

Hethersett VC Junior School

Hindringham C of E VC Primary

Hingham Primary School

Holt Community Primary School

Hunstanton Primary School

John of Gaunt Infant and Nursery School, Aylsham

Kinsale Junior School, Hellesdon

Ludham Primary School and Nursery

Lyng Church of England Primary School

Millfield Primary School, North Walsham

Mulbarton Primary School

Mundesley Infant School

Newton Flotman C of E VC Primary School

North Elmham VC Primary School

Old Catton C of E Junior School

Recreation Road Infant School, Norwich

Redcastle Family School, Thetford

Robert Kett Primary School, Wymondham

Sidestrand Hall School

South Wootton Infant School

Spixworth Infant School

Sprowston Infant School

St Faiths' C of E Primary School, Horsham St Faith

St. John's Community Primary School and Nursery, Hoveton

St. William's Primary School, Thorpe

Suffield Park Infant & Nursery School, Cromer

Swanton Abbott Community Primary School

Swanton Morley Primary School

Taverham Junior School

Terrington St Clement Community School

Toftwood Community Junior School

Toftwood Infant School

West Earlham Infant School, Norwich

West Earlham Junior School, Norwich

West Walton Community Primary

West Winch Primary School

Woodland View Junior School, Spixworth