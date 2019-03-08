Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

June Mummery endorses new Brexit Party candidate for Waveney Robert Rowland

PUBLISHED: 11:51 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 28 August 2019

Robert Rowland, who will challenge incumbent MP Peter Aldous, with June Mummery MEP and local fishermen. Photo: William Littlejohn

Robert Rowland, who will challenge incumbent MP Peter Aldous, with June Mummery MEP and local fishermen. Photo: William Littlejohn

Archant

June Mummery MEP has endorsed the new Brexit Party candidate for Waveney, Robert Rowland.

June Mummery MEP said: June Mummery MEP said: "I'm delighted to have Robert standing as the candidate for the Brexit Party". Photo: William Littlejohn

Mr Rowland is the director of Bowdon Capital, a hedge fund registered in 2014, and became an MEP for the Brexit Party in June this year.

He will be challenging conservative MP Peter Aldous in the next general election.

You may also want to watch:

In a visit to Lowestoft fish market and Hamilton Dock last Friday, August 23, Rowland and Mummery spoke to fishermen about the impact of Brexit.

Mr Rowland said: "A lot of people feel the industry has been let down. The industry has been decimated.

"My commitment to the people of Waveney is to deliver a clean, WTO Brexit that would mean the U.K. gets out of the iniquitous and unfair Common Fisheries Policy."

This summer Mr Rowland was criticised for suggesting that after Brexit, any foreign fishing vessel within British waters should be "given the same treatment as the Belgrano," a ship sunk during the Falklands war resulting in the death of 323 Argentinian sailors.

June Mummery MEP said: "I'm delighted to have Robert standing as the candidate for the Brexit Party in my hometown of Lowestoft representing Waveney."

Most Read

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbroken’ - Police treat blaze which destroyed football clubhouse as arson

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse. Photo: Matty Tibble

‘An absolute sweatbox’ - Norwich City fans describe ‘nightmare’ journey to shock Carabao Cup knockout

Norwich City fans have been trapped on delayed coaches en route to a League Cup game. Photo: Mark Newstead/@AwayDayBible

Nurse struck off for ‘inappropriate’ behaviour with vulnerable patient

A mental health nurse in Norfolk has been struck off for inappropriate behavious with a patient. Picture: Ian Burt

Pub’s new tenant vows to ‘appeal to everyone’ following controversy

Nigel Barton, right, the new tenant at The Bull pub in Dereham, with barman Ruben Copsey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

‘They thought he was dead’ - unconscious man found lying face-up in ditch by bin collectors

A neighbour has spoken of his shock after a man was discovered in a ditch on Chapel Lane, Wymondham. Photo: Paul Findlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

See how couple transformed derelict chapel after £200,000 impulse buy

Jack and Alex have revealed their stunning converted Methodist church in Wymondham, Norfolk Photo: Submit

Pub’s new tenant vows to ‘appeal to everyone’ following controversy

Nigel Barton, right, the new tenant at The Bull pub in Dereham, with barman Ruben Copsey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbroken’ - Police treat blaze which destroyed football clubhouse as arson

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse. Photo: Matty Tibble

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 1-0 League Cup shock at Crawley Town

Daniel Farke consoles Adam Idah after Norwich City's 1-0 League Cup defeat at Crawley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mystery surrounds pie and mash shop closure

Diss Pie and Mash Shop has suddenly closed. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists