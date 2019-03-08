June Mummery endorses new Brexit Party candidate for Waveney Robert Rowland

Robert Rowland, who will challenge incumbent MP Peter Aldous, with June Mummery MEP and local fishermen. Photo: William Littlejohn Archant

June Mummery MEP has endorsed the new Brexit Party candidate for Waveney, Robert Rowland.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

June Mummery MEP said: "I'm delighted to have Robert standing as the candidate for the Brexit Party". Photo: William Littlejohn June Mummery MEP said: "I'm delighted to have Robert standing as the candidate for the Brexit Party". Photo: William Littlejohn

Mr Rowland is the director of Bowdon Capital, a hedge fund registered in 2014, and became an MEP for the Brexit Party in June this year.

He will be challenging conservative MP Peter Aldous in the next general election.

You may also want to watch:

In a visit to Lowestoft fish market and Hamilton Dock last Friday, August 23, Rowland and Mummery spoke to fishermen about the impact of Brexit.

Mr Rowland said: "A lot of people feel the industry has been let down. The industry has been decimated.

"My commitment to the people of Waveney is to deliver a clean, WTO Brexit that would mean the U.K. gets out of the iniquitous and unfair Common Fisheries Policy."

This summer Mr Rowland was criticised for suggesting that after Brexit, any foreign fishing vessel within British waters should be "given the same treatment as the Belgrano," a ship sunk during the Falklands war resulting in the death of 323 Argentinian sailors.

June Mummery MEP said: "I'm delighted to have Robert standing as the candidate for the Brexit Party in my hometown of Lowestoft representing Waveney."