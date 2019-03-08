Search

Advanced search

Brexit Party candidate: 'I want to break cycle of despair in Waveney'

PUBLISHED: 13:48 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 02 September 2019

The Brexit Party's parliamentary candidate for Waveney, Robert Rowland. PHOTO: Archant

The Brexit Party's parliamentary candidate for Waveney, Robert Rowland. PHOTO: Archant

Archant

A parliamentary candidate who is set to stand in the next general election for the Brexit Party has vowed to "break the cycle of despair" in Waveney.

The Brexit Party's parliamentary candidate for Waveney, Robert Rowland. PHOTO: ArchantThe Brexit Party's parliamentary candidate for Waveney, Robert Rowland. PHOTO: Archant

Robert Rowland was one of the first names announced when the party, led by Nigel Farage, announced its first 50 MP hopefuls last month.

Now the Greater Manchester-born businessman is preparing to contest the next general election for Waveney.

Labelling Lowestoft's coastline as "great aquatic real estate," Mr Rowland said: "I want to break the cycle of despair.

"The first job is the renaissance of the fishing port. Every one job on sea is eight on land, because once you get fishing back you get upstream and downstream benefits, like shipbuilding and steel, and I want to facilitate the building of boats.

"We have a 10-15 year plan to rebuild our fishing industry, but Lowestoft has the skills to rebuild from ground zero. It is so easy to bring it back.

"Economics is not left or right, it is maths.

"The plan is so simple. Get the port thriving and get thousands of people employed. The area by the port gets regenerated.

You may also want to watch:

"Vast areas of this constituency are a tragedy. The most easterly point in the UK looks run down and a disgrace.

"There have been a lot of changes over the years but it has been a decline at that is a damning indictment. It is criminal what has happened to this town."

After being elected as a MEP for the party for the South East in the European elections earlier this year, Mr Rowland has begun working alongside Lowestoft-based party-colleague and fishing campaigner June Mummery.

Mr Rowland said: "European countries are ploughing our seabeds and decimating it. They are hoovering it up and it is an environmental disaster.

"Livelihoods are being stolen in this town and that leaves us in the cycle of dispair.

"The best form of welfare is a good job. For me, it is all about work ethic.

"Coming out of the EU will be like coming out of war."

Mr Rowland also confirmed he would step down as a MEP if he gets elected as an MP, rather than dividing his time between Waveney and South East England.

He said: "I will lose the MEP job. I was hired to be fired in it."

Most Read

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Car crashes at busy Norwich roundabout

A car has crashed on the St Crispin's roundabout in Norwich. Picture Steve Downes.

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman arrested for assault following argument with neighbour

PA 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault following a dispute with a neighbour. Photo: Google

Most Read

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Car crashes at busy Norwich roundabout

A car has crashed on the St Crispin's roundabout in Norwich. Picture Steve Downes.

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman arrested for assault following argument with neighbour

PA 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault following a dispute with a neighbour. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Illegal drone flight in Norwich city centre leads to police action

Norfolk police were alerted to an illegal drone flight in Norwich city centre after footage emerged on Facebook. Pictured is the Norfolk Constabulary drone. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Retailer bucks the trend with plans to close Brexit stockpile warehouse

Aldiss in Fakenham is closing a warehouse it opened to stockpile for Brexit. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Inquest of cyclist killed in crash postponed again

Sze-Ming Cheung. pic: Supplied by Helen Fiske.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists