Revival of flying from former RAF Coltishall edges nearer

An aircraft manufacturer's bid to bring a former Royal Air Force runway back into use has moved a step closer.

North Norfolk District Council has given its approval to Swift Aircraft's proposals to use the taxiway and runway at Scottow Enterprise Park for testing light aircraft.

It will be the first time the site has seen flight since it was operated as RAF Coltishall - which ceased use in 2006.

However, the manufacturer will have to wait for Broadland District Council to also clear the plans for take-off - with the enterprise zone being split between the authorities.

It had initially been thought North Norfolk District Council might have been able to make the call on behalf of both councils, however, it was instead decided Broadland would also need to discuss the proposals.

Nonetheless, the North Norfolk planning committee unanimously gave its approval to the scheme, which, pending Broadland's decision, would see Swift able to carry out no more than four flight tests a day.

David Stanbridge, chief executive of Swift, said he was "over the moon" with the decision and said he hoped it would be the beginning of an important time for innovation in Norfolk.