One of Norfolk’s smallest libraries reopens for first time in six months

PUBLISHED: 15:41 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 25 September 2020

One of Norfolk’s smallest libraries is reopening for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reepham Library is set to reopen next week after being closed for more than six months.

Safety measures have been put in place to provide a Covid-19 secure environment for customers when they return on Monday, September 28.

But Norfolk County Council has said that Hingham Library will not re-open due to its size.

The council said: “Hingham Library will not re-open because it is too small to observe effective social distancing and has no hand-washing or toilet facilities.

“Instead, there will be a weekly mobile library service from Wednesday, September 30.”

Changes at Reepham Library will include only one person or a bubble of up to five people will be allowed in the library at one time, no PCs will be available and people will be encouraged to use the ‘Grab and Go’ service.

For more information visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/libraries

