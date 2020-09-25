One of Norfolk’s smallest libraries reopens for first time in six months

Reepham Library is set to reopen next week after being closed for more than six months. Picture: Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

One of Norfolk’s smallest libraries is reopening for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Reepham Library is set to reopen next week after being closed for more than six months.

Safety measures have been put in place to provide a Covid-19 secure environment for customers when they return on Monday, September 28.

You may also want to watch:

But Norfolk County Council has said that Hingham Library will not re-open due to its size.

The council said: “Hingham Library will not re-open because it is too small to observe effective social distancing and has no hand-washing or toilet facilities.

“Instead, there will be a weekly mobile library service from Wednesday, September 30.”

Changes at Reepham Library will include only one person or a bubble of up to five people will be allowed in the library at one time, no PCs will be available and people will be encouraged to use the ‘Grab and Go’ service.

For more information visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/libraries