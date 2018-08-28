Plans for new care village and Co-op in Broadland town recommended for approval

The Marriott's Way at Reepham towards Cawston, the route Reepham High School students will have to walk home after their free bus from Reepham to Cawston has been axed. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant copyright 2011

Plans for a new care village in the Broadland market town have been recommended for approval by council officers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

How the new food store and care home could look. Pictures: CAM Architects How the new food store and care home could look. Pictures: CAM Architects

Central England Co-operative has applied to build the new village on the old station yard in Reepham, an application due to be decided in the new year.

The proposed development includes a 60-bedroom care home and 35 assisting living homes - 20 flats and 15 bungalows.

A new Co-op food store, offices, car parking and a club house are also touted in the development, which will make use of a 2.75 hectare site.

The application, which was lodged in June, is due to be decided at the first 2019 meeting of Broadland District Council’s planning committee, with officers recommended it for approval.

It also has received the unanimous support of Reepham Town Council, though not without reservation, with members raising concerns about the impact the development could have on the local GP practice.

The report going before councillors next month said: “Whilst the town council unanimously agreed that they support development of this site and remain supportive of plans to provide care facilities in Reepham, they continue to have strong reservations about this proposed development.”

Concerns have also been raised that the village could compromise the Marriott’s Way heritage trail, a public footpath which follows the route of the former railway line into Norwich.

The manager of Norfolk County Council’s Marriott’s Way Trail Project said: “We feel the current proposals give insufficient consideration to the significant railway heritage and industrial archaeology of this site, including the setting of the former station and the surviving buildings and infrastructure.

“We feel the closeness of the proposed development will be detrimental to the attractiveness of the trail and station, and that consideration should be given to setting the boundary further back.”

Broadland District Council also received more than 40 letters of objection from members of the public.

However, the council’s case officer for the application said: “It is considered that the development of a care village, food store and offices are appropriate with the settlement limit and will provide significant employment opportunities within the Reepham area.”

The application will be decided on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.