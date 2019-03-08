'It'll scare people to death' - Your reactions to 'Walking Dead-like' sculpture at UEA

Man of Stones by Laurence Edwards, which could be displayed near the UEA Broad. Picture: Hudson Architects Hudson Architects

Plans to install an imposing 8ft sculpture in a wooded area by the University of East Anglia's broad have prompted a mixed reaction from people in Norwich, with fears it could frighten passers-by.

The Sainsbury's Centre for Visual Arts is looking to install Laurence Edwards' Man of Stones alongside a public footpath between the UEA Broad and the River Yare.

However, its location is proving contentious, with concerns that the figure could frighten passers-by, particularly at dusk and at night.

Members of the public in Norwich city centre were shown the impression of what the sculpture would look like in its setting and gave the following reactions:

Alistair Nicholls, 55 from Cheshire said: "It's perfect to scare the living daylights out of people at dusk."

Georgia Smith, a 19-year-old student from Thorpe End said: "It fits in well with the materials around it. It's eye-catching and a bit different from what you usually see."

Kyle Hampton, 17 and from Wymondham, said: "It looks alright, but if you're walking at night it might be scary. It's definitely interesting."

Immy Odams, 15 and from Wymondham, said: "It would scare me if I was walking at night, but it looks good though."

Jennifer Green, 71 and of Norwich, said: "I don't like it - it's a bit scary. It could look like somebody loitering - especially at dusk."

Grant Whytock, a 60-year-old retired teacher from St Andrews, Scotland, said: "It reminds me of a scene in the Walking Dead. Maybe that's not a bad thing as the students might like it."

Viv Whytock, a 59-year-old retired teacher from St Andrews, Scotland, said: "I'm into art and crafts but I can't say I have fallen in love with it."

John White, 58, an electrical engineer from Norwich, said: "It's not pleasant - it is quite scary. Older people out dog-walking might get scared by it."

Peter Dobbs, 63, a retired stonemason from Dereham, said: "It'll scare people to death, especially if they don't know it is there. I like it as a sculpture, but it is intimidating on a footpath."

Matthew Francis, a 31-year-old student from Norwich, added: "I like it. I would like to see it properly and know a bit more."