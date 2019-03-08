Search

Rapidly expanding village in line for 322 new homes as plan is recommended for approval

PUBLISHED: 06:30 03 April 2019

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

Archant

A decision is looming over plans which would see hundreds of homes added to a rapidly-growing Norfolk village.

Broadland District Council’s planning committee will next week mull over plans to build 322 homes on land in Rackheath, close to the Northern Distributor Road.

The application, submitted by Gorleston-based Wheatman Planning Ltd, looks to make use of 14 hectares of land off Green Lane West in the village, a plot split in two by an agricultural access road.

The proposals are the latest in a string of large scale developments set for the village, which is faced with the prospect of becoming a small town in years to come.

The scheme would place the homes close to the site of the Rackheath North Masterplan - where up to 4,000 homes, three schools and a Second World War memorial garden could be built in years to come.

It also neighbours two already approved schemes for the village - of 205 and 157 homes respectively.

It means that should the scheme be approved, the village would have almost as many homes scheduled to be built as were recorded in the most recent census - which listed 762 households.

The proposals initially faced objection from Norwich Airport over fears a proposed pond would attract birds and compromise flight safety. However, after planners adapted the proposals, the airport withdrew its objection.

Steven Taylor, deputy airfield operations manager at the airport, has however insisted conditions be set to eliminate any impact on aviation - such as the use of a specific species of grass that deters wildfowl.

Ahead of the application being considered at committee, officers have recommended the scheme for approval, on the condition that 28pc of the homes built are affordable housing.

The homes would be a mixture of one to five bedroom homes, with 90 affordable homes proposed, with a children’s play area also included in the plans.

They would also see man-made mound put between the homes and the £205m road, to limit noise impact on those who live there.

The planning committee will consider the application on Wednesday, April 10.

