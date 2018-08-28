Lake Lothing third crossing scheme to come under further scrutiny

An artist's impression of tthe Lake Lothing Third Crossing in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk County Council Archant

A series of public hearings will be held next month as stakeholders, businesses and community groups have their say on a long-awaited third crossing in Lowestoft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Visualisations of the proposed third crossing in Lowestoft. Pictures: Suffolk County Council Visualisations of the proposed third crossing in Lowestoft. Pictures: Suffolk County Council

With the government authority responsible for overseeing projects of national importance starting its examination into the Lake Lothing Third Crossing application process in December, the Planning Inspectorate (PINS) is continuing its six-month examination into Suffolk County Council’s proposed project.

An open floor hearing on December 5 saw Waveney MP Peter Aldous, Waveney District Council leader Mark Bee, Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks, Lowestoft Town Council, the Chamber of Commerce, the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and other local and regional organisations all give their backing to the project.

And the next stage of the examination period will see the PINS examining authority hold four meetings “relating to the proposed Lake Lothing Lowestoft third crossing order.”

The hearings are set to be held at the Ivy House Country Hotel in Oulton Broad, from February 13 to February 15.

The meetings called by the PINS examining authority consist of a development consent order hearing at 10am on Wednesday, February 13; a compulsory acquisition hearing at 2pm on Febuary 13; a hearing about the environment on Thursday, February 14 at 10am and an open floor hearing on Friday, February 15 at 10am.

With these hearings given a topic to focus upon at each meeting, these are for any registered, interested parties – such as stakeholders, local businesses, community groups and so forth, as they get the chance to address the examining authority on the specific subject of that hearing.

The examining authority will then consider these comments when compiling its report.

At the end of the examination period in June, the Planning Inspectorate will have three months to submit its report and recommendation for the project to the relevant Secretary of State.

The Secretary of State will then have a further three months – around December 5 – to grant or refuse development consent for the much-needed crossing to be built, meaning a decision should be known in December 2019.

If anyone is planning to attend any of these hearings, they must email the Planning Inspectorate via lakelothing@pins.gsi.gov.uk by February 6.