Should rules on public drinking in west Norfolk be tightened?

Proposals have been put forward to tighten rules on public drinking in west Norfolk.

People in the district’s three main towns - King’s Lynn, Hunstanton and Downham Market - are being invited to have their say on changes to Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO), which restrict alcohol consumption in some areas.

Orders do not ban drinking alcohol in a public place, but give police and designated council officers the power to require people to stop drinking or surrender their drinks if alcohol-related disorder is likely.

PSPOs in west Norfolk - which expire on September 30 - currently cover only parts of King’s Lynn and Hunstanton, while the whole town of Downham Market is covered.

In a newly-launched consultation, open until September 4, residents are being asked whether renewed PSPOs should be extended to cover the majority of King’s Lynn and Hunstanton.

Orders can be renewed, amended or allowed to expire. If renewed, the PSPOs would be effective from October 1 and in place for three years.

To view and make comments on the orders, visit the borough council website.