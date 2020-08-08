Search

Advanced search

Should rules on public drinking in west Norfolk be tightened?

PUBLISHED: 10:16 08 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 08 August 2020

People are being asked to have their say on public drinking orders in King's Lynn, Hunstanton and Downham Market. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

People are being asked to have their say on public drinking orders in King's Lynn, Hunstanton and Downham Market. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Proposals have been put forward to tighten rules on public drinking in west Norfolk.

People are being asked to have their say on public drinking orders in King's Lynn, Hunstanton and Downham Market. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoPeople are being asked to have their say on public drinking orders in King's Lynn, Hunstanton and Downham Market. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

People in the district’s three main towns - King’s Lynn, Hunstanton and Downham Market - are being invited to have their say on changes to Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO), which restrict alcohol consumption in some areas.

Orders do not ban drinking alcohol in a public place, but give police and designated council officers the power to require people to stop drinking or surrender their drinks if alcohol-related disorder is likely.

People are being asked to have their say on public drinking orders in King's Lynn, Hunstanton and Downham Market. Picture: David Jones/PA WirePeople are being asked to have their say on public drinking orders in King's Lynn, Hunstanton and Downham Market. Picture: David Jones/PA Wire

You may also want to watch:

PSPOs in west Norfolk - which expire on September 30 - currently cover only parts of King’s Lynn and Hunstanton, while the whole town of Downham Market is covered.

In a newly-launched consultation, open until September 4, residents are being asked whether renewed PSPOs should be extended to cover the majority of King’s Lynn and Hunstanton.

Orders can be renewed, amended or allowed to expire. If renewed, the PSPOs would be effective from October 1 and in place for three years.

To view and make comments on the orders, visit the borough council website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

‘It will be a nightmare’ - Fears of gridlock as town’s ‘vital route’ set to close for ten weeks

Fears a town could be gridlocked, as work to supply 5,000 new homes with electricity could close Thetford's Nuns Bridges for up to ten weeks. Photo: Ian Burt

Man who died after falling from city car park is named

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘It’s like a bereavement’: Bertram founder on business’ collapse

Kip Bertrum who founded Bertrum Books alongside his mother Elsie with daughter Fliss Bertrum who is now asset manager for Bertram Property Management. Picture: Fliss Bertram

Thunderstorms warning after weekend of scorching temperatures

A weather warning is in place for thunderstorms. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It will be a nightmare’ - Fears of gridlock as town’s ‘vital route’ set to close for ten weeks

Fears a town could be gridlocked, as work to supply 5,000 new homes with electricity could close Thetford's Nuns Bridges for up to ten weeks. Photo: Ian Burt

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

Man who died after falling from city car park is named

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

First look inside designer apartments for sale in ‘the best street in Norfolk’

The transformation of Oddfellows Hall. Pic: Frances Ambler

Vegan café finally opens in new home after lockdown delays move

Tofurei have finally been able to reopen in their new home after moving from Pottergate and it all being delayed because of the pandemic.They are now at 10 St Gregorys Alley, Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN