'It may go more down the coffee route': Norwich pub set to reopen

A city pub which closed down almost a year ago could soon be back in business - following a U-turn over plans to turn it into homes.

The Prince of Denmark on Sprowston Road in Norwich has been shut since August 2018 and in April plans were lodged to develop the site into seven homes.

Grace Charles Properties Ltd, the company behind the proposals, has since withdrawn this application, creating a new hope for the building as a community facility.

Dan Trivedi, founder of the property investor, said that while the vision for the site would still include some residential aspects, he was on the lookout for a way to make the pub work.

He said: "There are often cases where pubs are just not viable, but we will always try what we can to keep pubs in the community.

"In terms of the Denmark we had previously not had the right offer for some time but we're now taking another look.

"It may be that it goes slightly more down the coffee route and a family stop shop, but the atmosphere will be created by the people that go in."

While a fresh planning application is yet to be submitted, interior works are already being carried out to the building, which boasts an instantly recognisable mural on its outside wall.

A neighbour said the windows had been boarded up for around two weeks, while a nearby shopkeeper said a workman had told him the conversion was to "a coffee and beer parlour".

Mr Trivedi added: "The market has changed and the size pubs were built 200 years ago is seldom viable in this day and age."

Mr Trivedi's company has been behind a number of pub site developments in the past, including The Windmill on Knox Road.

Richard Dixon, pubs protection officer for the Norwich and Norfolk branch of the Campaign for Real Ale, welcomed the news.

He said: "If it does reopen as a pub it would be marvellous. It would have a lot of competition in the area but the right owners could make a go of it - which we have seen with places like the Artichoke which have closed and re-opened."