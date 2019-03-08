Search

Works on major Norwich road postponed by bad weather set to start

PUBLISHED: 12:49 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 04 November 2019

Earlham Road at the junction with Heigham Road. Photo: Google

Earlham Road at the junction with Heigham Road. Photo: Google

Archant

Road improvements on a busy Norwich junction which were pushed back by bad weather are due to take place this week.

Work to make the Earlham Road/West Pottergate junction safer for cyclists will begin on Thursday.

The works were due to take place between November 1 and 4, but were postponed after high winds and rain were forecast.

Work on the Transport for Norwich scheme is now due to take place from 9am on Thursday to 7am on Monday, November 11. The works may need to go on until 11pm, but will not continue overnight.

Earlham Road will be fully shut at the Heigham Road/West Pottergate/Mill Hill Road junction in order for a raised pedestrian and cycle crossing to be created.

Side roads at the junction will also remain closed, affecting First and Konectbus services.

The goal of the work is to make the Heigham Road junction with Earlham Road easier for cyclists to navigate by removing central filter lanes.

