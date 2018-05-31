Search

Advanced search

Plans underway to shore up 'mouldering' Winter Gardens, council insists

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:00 26 February 2020

The Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

The Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2015

Plans to secure funding for repair works to Great Yarmouth's iconic Winter Gardens are underway, councillors have insisted, despite schemes being kept under wraps.

The Winter Gardens on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. March 2014. Picture: James BassThe Winter Gardens on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. March 2014. Picture: James Bass

Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) is seeking "significant" cash towards shoring up one the town's most recognisable seafront attractions - which was revealed last year to be at risk of collapse.

But plans for the future upkeep of the site have been kept out of public view, due to concerns it could affect the level of funding offers the council can attract.

And at a meeting of Great Yarmouth's area committee, on Tuesday, February 25, councillors were told immediate works to shore up the structure had begun.

The project update came as a member of the public blasted the "mouldering" building and said: "I'd rather see it dismantled."

The beautiful Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth. The beautiful Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth.

Councillors heard a scaffolding tower was being put up, which would allow repairs to the inside, as agreed by the council last year.

READ MORE: Great Yarmouth landmark 'in danger of collapse'

You may also want to watch:

Preparatory work, including surveying, and the procurement process to appoint contractors, have also been carried out. Until funding is secured, the council plans to remove the glazing at risk of collapse, board the building up, and make it wind and watertight.

At the meeting, a member of the public told the committee: "If there's no business plan to sustain it, it could sit there for 20 to 30 years until someone burns it down or it falls down. We're stuck with it as it sits there year after year mouldering away. I'd rather see it dismantled and in a depot."

But committee chairman, Labour councillor Michael Jeal, replied: "We were quoted for dismantling it. It was over £2.5m and we had to find somewhere to put it. English Heritage weren't very happy about that."

And Cathy Cordiner-Achenbach (Lab) added: "There are business plans and things being developed.

"They can't always be discussed publicly because it affects the plan but nobody is just sitting on the council and saying 'well, we'll just see what happens to it'."

She added: "In early March we'll know about the Heritage Lottery funding They wouldn't be giving us money if there didn't think we were going somewhere."

Councillors were also told GYBC continued to "actively explore" all funding opportunities, and the council's national bid in 2019 to find a "suitable partner" to bring the Gardens back into use "did generate interest but nothing could be progressed further until the required funding is secured".

READ MORE: Chance for investors to rescue at-risk Winter Gardens

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

WATCH: Five people arrested in supermarket car park after car taken

Police arrested five people in a carpark near Sainsburys at Longwater Retail Park. Picture: Submitted

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

‘An experience like no other’ - New attraction appears on Great Yarmouth seafront

A new attraction, the Upside Down House, being prepared on Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach. Picture: Luke Norton.

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Norwich pub owner found guilty of £1k cancer charity fraud

The Robin Hood Pub, on Mousehold Street, Norwich. PIC: Sonya Brown.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Delays on A11 after crash

There are delays on A11 at Wymondham due to a crash. Picture Google.

Plans underway to shore up ‘mouldering’ Winter Gardens, council insists

The Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

‘Teething issues’ over new Greater Anglia trains could not have been predicted, director insists

Greater Anglia are investing in an entire new fleet of trains which will be operational across the region by 2020. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24