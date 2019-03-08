New bid for Starbucks, KFC and petrol station at gateway to the NDR

Controversial proposals for a petrol station and a drive-through KFC and Starbucks have been revived - a year after councillors turned down a previous scheme amid fears Norwich’s drinking water could be contaminated.

The plans for the development in the heart of the Postwick Hub, close to the connection with the Norwich Northern Distributor Road, have been resubmitted to Broadland District Council.

The previous application by applicants Monte Blackburn and Pigeon Investments was rejected by the council’s planning committee in January last year.

Councillors turned it down partly because of concerns raised by Anglian Water.

The water company feared potential contamination of a nearby water source, which provides drinking water to more than 60,000 people in Norwich.

The petrol station’s three proposed underground storage tanks would have sat above a chalk deposit, from which Anglian Water extracts ground water.

Despite the applicant’s assurances such tanks had never leaked, councillors voted to turn down the scheme by nine votes to two, with a second reason for rejection that the site was not allocation for such uses as retail.

However, the revised application seeks to overcome the concerns which were raised last time.

In documents lodged with Broadland District Council, Emily Robinson, from PWA Planning, said, on behalf of the applicants: “Since refusal of the application, the applicant has maintained an open dialogue with Anglian Water and has sought to amend the location and design of the underground fuel tanks, so as to address their outstanding concerns.

“These changes, if approved, will come at a considerable cost to the developer, yet we are confident that the revised and further enhanced technical design of the tanks will meet with Anglian Water’s approval.”

She added: “The works would result in the active re-use of a vacant, strategically located site, which will bring significant benefits to the local economy which should be considered a major, material gain in the overall planning balance.”

A decision on whether to give plans for the site, next to the A47 and A1042, the go-ahead will be made by Broadland District Council’s planning committee in due course.