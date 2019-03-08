Worth spending a penny on? Council's plans for new public loo revealed

The planned replacement toilet block for North Walsham's New Road car park. Picture: NNDC/SMG Architechts Archant

Plans for a new public toilet block in a North Walsham car park have been revealed.

The new toilets, designed by Norwich-based SMG Architects, will replace an exiting toilet block at the New Road car park described in the plans as "dated" and "isolated from the buildings which surround it".

The plans follow a North Norfolk District Council decision taken in September last year to invest £600,000 in its public loos.

The new building is designed to mirror the look of the nearby library, and will have a slated timber facade with a roof made of lead or sarnafil - a single-ply roofing material.

The plans state: "The proposal seeks to utilise our opportunity, developing a contemporary design which holds a close relationship to the library through the angles' eves and material patterns. The colours have been shown taking inspiration from the town's crest."

The council released its plans for a new toilet block in Fakenham last month, and toilets in Coast Roads in Bacton and Walcott, Stearmans Yard in Wells and Lusher's Passage in Sheringham are also getting revamped.