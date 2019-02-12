Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

The former Grampian Country Foods site in Attleborough. Picture: Nick Butcher EDP© 2004

Proposals for 165 homes in a Norfolk town which will replace a former food factory have been submitted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Developers Matthew Homes and Aberdeen-based Raemoir Properties secured outline planning permission for the former Grampian County Foods site in 2017 despite concerns about the impact on roads and services.

The site, to the south of White House Lane and east of the B1077 Buckenham Road will see 165 homes built on the former industrial estate.

According to the design and access statement, 25pc of the homes will be affordable, with a mix of one and two bed flats alongside two, three, and four-bed houses available as affordable housing.

The majority of the houses will be two storeys high, however two will be three storeys high and several will be two-and-a-half storeys in height.

The homes will be a mix of one to four bed homes, with the majority having two or three bedrooms.

Parking on the new estate will be plentiful according to the plans with at least one space for each one bedroom unit, two spaces for two and three bed houses and three for four bed houses.

The statement says: “Whilst the parking provision on site is generous and over standard, there are a number of extra visitor and unallocated spaces distributed around the site.”

The design and access statement also says the open space will create a “heart” to the site with a play area included in the plans.

It states: “The central open space provides a ‘heart’ to the site with a new formal play area and landscape formations which reflect the sites existing character.

“This play facility has been designed to provide a structured nature play facility with play experiences provided through a combination of formal wooden equipment and informal more natural play experience provided by earth mounds, felled logs and sensory planting”

Prior to the acceptance of the outline plans by Breckland District Council in 2017, nearby residents had raised concerns about potential extra traffic and pressure on services.

One resident in their initial objection asked “how do the roads cope with these cars? How does the school system cope with these children?

“How does the doctor manage these people?”