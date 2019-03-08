Search

'Food handlers were not washing their hands properly' - north Norfolk takeaway given one star hygiene rating

PUBLISHED: 16:05 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 15 August 2019

Pizza Time on Norwich Street was visited by a hygiene officer on July, 5 when it was given a one star food hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps

A fast food takeaway in Fakenham has been given a one-star rating in its latest food hygiene inspection.

Dirty Pizza oven, yard needs clean and disinfect. Pizza Time on Norwich Street was visited by a hygiene officer on July, 5 when it was given a one star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District CouncilDirty Pizza oven, yard needs clean and disinfect. Pizza Time on Norwich Street was visited by a hygiene officer on July, 5 when it was given a one star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

Pizza Time on Norwich Street was visited by a hygiene officer on July 5 when it was given the low rating.

The establishment was told improvement was necessary in hygienic food handling and the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.

Major improvement was also deemed necessary in management of food safety.

The report said: "Your staff need food hygiene training, food handlers were not washing their hands properly and the equipment was not kept clean.

Not kept in good repair. Pizza Time on Norwich Street was visited by a hygiene officer on July, 5 when it was given a one star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District CouncilNot kept in good repair. Pizza Time on Norwich Street was visited by a hygiene officer on July, 5 when it was given a one star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

"The following was dirty: the pizza oven and lower shelving to the double door chiller in the rear preparation area."

The report also mentioned excessive rubbish adjacent to the outside walk-in chiller.

An inspector recommended thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting equipment and introducing a new cleaning rota.

Sarah Louise Lloyd said on the Enjoy Fakenham More Facebook group: ""Thanks for the heads up its dangerous for transplant patients to eat at establishments that are less than a four food rated."

Another resident, Gord Leonard, said: "Now will be the best time to eat there. I imagine that place has had a thorough deep clean after a review like that, at least I hope it has because I occasionally get pizza from there!

"I've been using them for a couple of years and never had an issue with them."

On February 21 last year, Pizza Time was given a food hygiene rating of 4 (good) by North Norfolk District Council.

Damaged counter top, needs repaired. Pizza Time on Norwich Street was visited by a hygiene officer on July, 5 when it was given a one star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District Council Damaged counter top, needs repaired. Pizza Time on Norwich Street was visited by a hygiene officer on July, 5 when it was given a one star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

Callum Brown, from Fakenham, said: "I'll still eat there always been fine for me."

Pizza Time are still taking orders over the phone and on JustEat even thought its website is 'temporarily offline'.

The establishment will be inspected again within one year.

Pizza Time declined to comment.

Excessive rubbish Pizza Time on Norwich Street was visited by a hygiene officer on July, 5 when it was given a one star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District CouncilExcessive rubbish Pizza Time on Norwich Street was visited by a hygiene officer on July, 5 when it was given a one star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

- Have you encountered any food hygiene stories? Email abigail.nicholson@archant.co.uk

