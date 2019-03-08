Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Pirate ship WILL be in Lord Mayor's Celebration - but not as you know it!

PUBLISHED: 11:22 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 03 July 2019

The Lord Mayor's Procession winding through the streets of Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt

The Lord Mayor's Procession winding through the streets of Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt

A mainstay of the Lord Mayor's Celebration will have a role in this weekend's festivities - despite diesel lorries being kept away from the parade.

The Lord Mayors Procession 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Lord Mayors Procession 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

But the popular pirate ship float will stay in one place in Norwich, rather than having its usual roving role.

In a move geared at reducing the carbon footprint of the ever-popular event, Norwich City Council this year decided to ban diesel lorries from the procession.

The eco-conscious decision was met with a mixed reaction and among the concerns were fears that the pirate ship - one of the most memorable aspects of the event - would be a big miss.

For the past decade, InTouch Systems has set sail in the parade every year with its pirate ship float, with IT director Steve Temple taking on the role of the swashbuckling Captain Jack.

The Lord Mayors Procession 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Lord Mayors Procession 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Mr Temple had feared that with the ban in place, the ship his firm had invested thousands of pounds and hundreds of hours into over the years would this year be redundant.

However, after reaching a compromise with the city council, the pirate ship will once again have a role to play in the festivities.

You may also want to watch:

Instead of being part of the parade, it will dock on Theatre Street for a pirate party, offering face painting throughout the day, before moving to the junction of St Stephens Street and Westlegate for a disco between 7.30pm and 10pm.

Steve Temple from InTouch SystemPicture: Nick ButcherSteve Temple from InTouch SystemPicture: Nick Butcher

This means while the lorry will still be involved, it will not be driven through the parade route or left idling, reducing its carbon emissions.

Mr Temple said: "The whole situation does still feels a little odd to me and I do worry the number of participants in the parade will have dwindled.

"However, I'm still glad to be involved and able to offer something a bit different.

"We'll be stationed in the city all day and any child who comes along dressed as a pirate will be allowed up onto the float to look around - which they wouldn't have been able to do before."

The Lord Mayor's Procession winding through the streets of Norwich. Picture: Ian BurtThe Lord Mayor's Procession winding through the streets of Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt

Mr Temple added: "Obviously, I have been speaking to the council for some time and this is the compromise we have reached.

"I would much rather be doing the parade too but we are still putting lots of things on for children and families."

Most Read

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

City keen to give young striker a chance this summer

Adam Idah will be training with the first team this summer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Gunmen who fled scene of Norwich shooting arrested with a ‘bit of luck’ in routine stop

The victim is seen staggering from the park off Adelaide Street after being shot in the back. Picture: Norfolk Police

City announce signing of Belgium U21 centre-back Bushiri

Norwich City have signed Belgium U21 defender Rocky Bushiri Picture: Norwich City FC

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police were called to Station Road North in Belton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

Oliveira, Marshall and Husband left out as Canaries announce Premier League squad numbers

Ben Marshall is one of the fringe players at Norwich City who hasn't initially been given a first-team squad number Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

School children get back to nature in their new woodland classroom

Pupils from Scole Primary School in the woodland classroom with some of the leaf shape lanterns they have made. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists