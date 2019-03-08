Bypass 'would undoubtedly be of great benefit' to area

The A146 at Barnby. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

A new bypass could bring significant benefits to the area and eliminate a notorious accident blackspot.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

MP Peter Aldous. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood MP Peter Aldous. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

That was the reaction of Waveney MP Peter Aldous this week as he backed a bid by Suffolk County Council to receive Major Road Network funding for a 'Barnby Bends' bypass on the A146 between Lowestoft and Beccles.

The scheme, which has been mooted for many years and is supported by East Suffolk Council in the recently approved Waveney Local Plan, could help improve the local road network and in turn help bring jobs to the Waveney area.

With the A146 - which links Lowestoft to Beccles and onwards to Norwich - expected to see significant increases in traffic a bypass of the 'Barnby Bends' could benefit the local area.

Suffolk County Council has submitted a proposal to Transport East for consideration of prioritisation of the 'Barnby Bends' scheme for Major Road Network funding.

The A146 at Barnby. PHOTO: Google Maps The A146 at Barnby. PHOTO: Google Maps

Mr Aldous said: "The 'Barnby Bends' bypass would undoubtedly be of great benefit to Lowestoft and Waveney.

"Given that the A146 is now part of the Major Road Network, I believe a 'Barnby Bends' bypass would stimulate economic growth while complementing other road schemes such as the Beccles Southern Relief Road and the Lowestoft Third Crossing.

"The bypass would offer additional significant safety benefits and alleviate congestion on what has long been a busy road.

"Taking traffic away from the Broads National Park, a designated European Protected Site, would offer further environmental benefits and would provide the opportunity to improve the provision for non-motorised road users - including increasing the reliability of bus services and upgrade facilities for cyclists and pedestrians.

You may also want to watch:

"With significant housing developments planned at Carlton Colville, Worlingham, Beccles and Barnby itself the bypass would also reduce the pressure on the local road network and future proof the area for decades to come."

Norman Brooks, East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for transport, added: "Bypassing the bends would be a hugely positive step forward for East Suffolk, improving connectivity and reducing congestion on the A146 and other major roads serving the area.

"Improved transport connections are critical to economic growth and this road would, among other things, improve access to the Ellough Enterprise Zone, encouraging more businesses into the area, boosting jobs and and helping lift economy of East Suffolk."

The busy stretch of road has been a notorious accident blackspot over the years, with a spate of serious collisions.

In May, three collisions happened on the same stretch of road within the space of nine days.

And on Wednesday this week, a boy had to be taken to hospital following a four-vehicle crash on the A146 Beccles Road, between Carlton Colville and the Barnby Bends

Three people were treated at the scene, with a child taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for "further assessment and care," according to a spokesman for the ambulance service.

Mr Aldous said: "This has been an accident blackspot for a long, long time and there have been plans drawn up for a bypass.

"Suffolk County Council have carried out further safety measures on the road over the years but I do think, for a whole variety of reasons, there does need to be a bypass.

"This very sad accident does reinforce that need."