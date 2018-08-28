Search

Yet another councillor quits the Conservative group at Norfolk council

PUBLISHED: 10:37 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:48 12 November 2018

Paul Rice has quit the Conservative group at NNDC. Picture: NNDC

Paul Rice has quit the Conservative group at NNDC. Picture: NNDC

A Norfolk district council has been rocked by the news of yet another resignation from the authority’s Conservative group.

Paul Rice has resigned from the Conservative group at North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to join the Independents.

He said: “Following the events at the full council meeting at NNDC on Wednesday September 26, and the emerging toxicity of party politics

locally and nationally, I have had to examine my conscience and I now know that I cannot support the current administration.

“I feel frustrated that some of the basic principles of democracy are not being upheld within local Government. I have therefore, resigned from the

Conservative Group with immediate effect and will henceforth represent the people of my ward at Waterside as an Independent member within

the Independent Group.”

He is the 11th Conservative councillor to quit the group in about 22 months.

Mr Rice said his decision was partly down to the council’s decision to press ahead with plans for a business zone in north Norfolk.

A vote at the council’s full council called for the Egmere Business Park scheme to be reconsidered, with 27 members voting the scheme back to cabinet.

However, at the proposal of council leader John Lee, all but one cabinet member present voted to stand by the decision in September to press ahead with the scheme.

The vote also saw cabinet members opt against the recommendation of the council’s scrutiny committee to commission an independent viability study into the scheme.

The move was described by Eric Seward, deputy leader of the council’s Lib Dem group, as “the death of democracy”.

Mr Rice added: “I believe in due diligence. We need to look at it properly.”

Mr Lee is currently unavailable for comment.

In 2016 the Conservative group at NNDC had a majority of 32 councillors to the Liberal Democrats’ 16.

Now, 11 resignations later, the council is under no overall control, with a Lib Dem shadow cabinet working alongside the Cons, who are still the largest party group on the council, and a growing group of newly independent councillors.

So, after this latest resignation, NNDC is now made up of 20 Cons, 19 Lib Dems and nine independents.

