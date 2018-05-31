Town’s parking limits to be made permanent
PUBLISHED: 06:30 03 June 2020
Car park time limits are here to stay in a market town after a successful 10-month trial.
Breckland Council introduced the enforced time limits in Swaffham car parks on a trial basis after being approached by the town council in 2019.
Now, it has decided to continue, in an effort to boost the market town’s economy and make parking spaces more readily available.
Simon Taylor-Avery from Breckland Council said: “It [the car parking measures] has exceeded expectation and it is a positive thing for Swaffham.
“When coronavirus hit we put covers on the meters as we didn’t think it was an appropriate time to ask people to pay. Once the time is right the scheme will continue.”
It is hoped that introducing maximum stays will make parking spaces more readily available and encourage more people into the town, providing a boost to local shops, cafes, and other businesses.
Once car parking has returned, Breckland Council-owned car parks will remain free to use for two hours with no return within 1 hour, but drivers will be required to display a ticket in their car and people who exceed the two hour limit will be liable to pay a fixed penalty notice.
Theatre Street Car park is not involved in trial and remains free to use with no time restrictions.
