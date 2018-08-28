Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Parents pledge to fight Norfolk care cuts which would hit people with disabilities

PUBLISHED: 11:57 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 17 January 2019

Nick Taylor (centre) is among those opposing controversial changes to social care charges outside County Hall. Picture: Archant

Nick Taylor (centre) is among those opposing controversial changes to social care charges outside County Hall. Picture: Archant

Archant

Parents of people with disabilities, who stand to lose money because of county council cuts, have pledged to continue their fight against the proposals.

Norfolk County Council’s adult social care committee agreed this week to put forward changes to its charging policy for adult social care for inclusion in the authority’s budget.

Their proposal, which would save County Hall £4m, would change the ‘minimum income guarantee’used by the council to assess how much people aged 18 to 64 pay for care.

At the moment, the council uses a rate of £189 a week for everyone, but wants to change that to £123.45 for those aged 18 to 24 and £151.45 a week for those aged 25 to 64.

Nick Taylor, of Mill Street in Buxton, says it means his son, who has Down’s syndrome, will recieve almost £70 a week less - money which could be used for the likes of clothing and transport.

Mr Taylor is urging people to sign a petition against the cuts, for people to email county councillors expressing their concerns, to contact MPs and to join two protests at County Hall meetings where the issues will be discussed.

He said: “This is a great concern. We feel that the council should not apply across the board cuts to spending, but target the areas that are less sensitive and will not have drastic effects on the most vulnerable in the county.

“We hope to bring any influence we have to bear on all our councillors across the whole county to try to make them fully understand the consequences of their choices for the disabled and their families.”

The proposed changes will also see a benefit - the enhanced element of personal independence payments (PIP) - taken into account when assessing care, leading to around 1,000 people having to pay more for care and 1,400 paying for it for the first time.

Bill Borrett, chairman of the adult social care committee, said the decision brought the council into line with neighbouring local authorities which had taken similar action.

He said: “We do not have unlimited finances and we have a duty to provide the best services we can for the money we have.”

The issues will be discussed by the council’s policy and resources committee at 10am on Monday, January 28 and by full council at 10am on Monday, February 11.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seven vehicle crash on A47 leaves rush hour traffic gridlocked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Pair taken to hospital after two vehicle crash

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service along with ambulance and police are dealing with an incident on Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Fire and Rescue

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park.

Mystery Norfolk player wins £30,000 in Postcode Lottery draw

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Teenager arrested following reports of sex assault at Easton College

Easton College. Pic by Mike Page.

Broads charity appeal for fundraising runners to help replace vital boat

Run Norwich, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists