Owner's fury as council bin is 'dumped' outside of restaurant

PUBLISHED: 06:30 23 January 2020

Paolo Daurj, who is unhappy a bin has been moved alongside his restaurant. Picture: David Hannant

Archant

A restaurateur has spoken of his frustration after a city council bin was "dumped" directly outside of his restaurant.

Paolo Duarj has run Paolo's on the corner of St Giles Street for more than a decade, having moved to Norwich from his native Albania 25 years ago.

However, just before Christmas, one of Norwich City Council's large recycling and general waste bins was moved to directly along his outside wall - along the pavement he uses for al fresco dining in the warmer months.

He says the bin was relocated from a spot close to the Guildhall and that he received no warning of its move.

He said: "I'm a struggling business as it is, as lots are at the moment, so this is just so frustrating. Since the bin has moved people have been standing smoking outside the restaurant and the noise when bins are emptied is horrendous - it just doesn't help me at all.

"There's no point in me having tables and chairs outside at the moment because it's too cold but in the summer it's an important part of our business. Now, who is going to want to sit right next to a bin?"

Mr Duarj said he has had no explanation as to why the bin was moved and has pleaded with the council to move it back.

He said: "It is a quiet time of year for me as it is but this just makes matters worse. I just do not understand why it has just been dumped there.

"The council should be supporting local businesses and promoting our city, but it just doesn't feel like they are to me."

A spokesman for Norwich City Council said: "Paolo has been in touch with us about his concerns and we'll work with him directly to resolve the issue so that his business isn't affected."

The council did not provide answers to the following questions:

1. When was the bin relocated to outside Paolo's?

2. Why was the bin moved?

3, Was Mr Duarj informed/consulted about the bin being moved?

4. Is the bin intended to be kept there permanently?

