Bid to ban offroaders from part of Boudicca Way

PUBLISHED: 17:04 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 25 April 2019

Nigel Frankland, chairman of Burston and Shimpling Parish Council, is supporting moves to ban vehicles from Back Lane. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

The public is being consulted on plans to permenantly ban motor vehicles from a section of Boudicca Way that has been used by 4x4 driving offroaders.

Muddy tracks left by offroad vehicles at Back Lane near Shimpling. Picture: Peter Everard SmithMuddy tracks left by offroad vehicles at Back Lane near Shimpling. Picture: Peter Everard Smith

Norfolk County Council is proposing a traffic regulation order to prohibit vehicles from Back Lane, a rural byway that runs from Burston Road to Moor Road in Shimpling.

The track, part of which is on the long distance Boudicca Way footpath, which runs 36 miles through the South Norfolk countryside from Diss to Norwich, is currently legally designated as a 'byway open to all traffic'.

However after complaints from local residents about the activities of offroaders, some of whom were driving it in the early hours, temporary bollards were put up to block access.

The activities of offroaders and 4x4 vehicles had left Back Lane near Shimpling difficult for local residents and walkers. Picture: Peter Everard SmithThe activities of offroaders and 4x4 vehicles had left Back Lane near Shimpling difficult for local residents and walkers. Picture: Peter Everard Smith

The new proposals, which are open to public consultation until April 30, would make the ban permanent and would include both 4x4 vehicles and off-road motorbikes.

Nigel Frankland, chairman of Burston and Shimpling Parish Council, said the use of the track by traffic dated back to the 1870s when Back Lane was the main road used by horses and carts before the current road through Shimpling.

He said: “In the 1980s it was overgrown and a couple of residents started to clear it as a footpath on the basis that it had always been a right of way.

“That led to a squabble with the landowner that went all the way to the Secretary of State who issued a decision that said it should be a byway open to all traffic because it used to be the main road. But in that decision he also said that Norfolk County Council could issue a road traffic order because clearly it is not suitable for motor vehicles.

“It stayed a pleasant footpath until about five years ago when some 4x4 drivers discovered it and realised it was a byway open to all traffic with a ford and a 1:2 hill that they could climb up.

Nigel Frankland, chairman of Burston and Shimpling Parish Council, said nearly £5,000 had been raised to fund moves for a road traffic order to stop vehicles using Back Lane. Picture: Simon ParkinNigel Frankland, chairman of Burston and Shimpling Parish Council, said nearly £5,000 had been raised to fund moves for a road traffic order to stop vehicles using Back Lane. Picture: Simon Parkin

“Having owned a Land Rover in my youth I can understand why they thought that would be good fun. But it just turned it into a quagmire, an absolute mudbath.”

The parish council, county councillors and local residents, some of whom have donated £500, have raised almost £5,000 towards the cost of applying for the porposed traffic regulation order.

Mr Frankland said: “About 80pc of people in Shimpling have written saying please keep the road closed and the bollards in place. We hope this will outweigh any protests that will come in from 4x4 drivers.

Back Lane at Shimpling shows signs of recovery after the vehicle excluding bollards were installed three years ago. Picture: Peter Everard SmithBack Lane at Shimpling shows signs of recovery after the vehicle excluding bollards were installed three years ago. Picture: Peter Everard Smith

“One of the main reasons is that it is safer to come along Back Lane because the main road through Shimpling is very bendy and is used by lorries going to Burston Mill.”

