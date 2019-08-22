Busy Norwich roundabout set to close and will remain shut all bank holiday weekend

Drivers have been reminded that one of Norwich's busiest roundabouts is about to be shut - and will remain so throughout the bank holiday weekend.

Earlham Road's Fiveways roundabout will be closed in all five directions from 9.30am on Friday (August 23) and it is not

due to reopen until late on bank holiday Monday (August 26).

It is so the road can be resurfaced following a £750,000 Transport for Norwich project aimed at cutting crashes in the area.

Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council's cabinet member with responsibility for the Transport for Norwich partnership, said: "Work has been timed to minimise the impact on commuters and a full closure of the roundabout is the quickest, safest and most efficient way for the resurfacing to be completed and will mean a higher quality product.

"We understand that the closure will be disruptive and frustrating for those affected and would like to thank everyone for their patience during this time."

Work on the roundabout started in June, with three of the five junctions on the roundabout closed and traffic lights on the Earlham Road section.

Once resurfacing is done, the roundabout will return to the current arrangement of traffic management for a few more days, with closures at the junctions with Bluebell Road, Gypsy Lane and Earlham Green Lane.

This is for the final elements of the scheme to be completed, with all work due to be finished and traffic management removed by Saturday, August 31.

Diversions will be in place, with Earlham Road traffic directed via Colman Road, Mile End Road, Newmarket Road and the A47 Southern Bypass.

The project has seen the roundabout's central island made bigger and crossings on three of the approaching roads upgraded to Toucan crossings, for pedestrians and cyclists.

As well as improved street lighting and traffic islands on

the four busiest arms, a new raised table and 20mph speed limit has been put in place on Gypsy Lane.

The number of crashes at the roundabout had increased over recent years, with a high proportion involving cyclists.