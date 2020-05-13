Search

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 09:27 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:49 13 May 2020

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Scientists have suggested Norwich could serve as a trial city in the battle against coronavirus - where mass testing could see every resident checked for symptoms once a week.

Director of the Earlham Institute, Prof Neil Hall. Photo from Earlham Institute.Director of the Earlham Institute, Prof Neil Hall. Photo from Earlham Institute.

The ambitious idea has been mooted by experts, including Professor Neil Hall, the director of the Earlham Institute at Norwich Research Park.

Discussions have been held with hospitals, health bosses, the University of East Anglia and councils about the possibility of getting tests at home for everyone in the city.

Scientists are keen to carry out a trial, which could begin with just a few wards in the city and could grow to cover more of the population.

The idea is that it would enable them to “get ahead” of the virus and help shed vital information on how and where it transmits - and the role of asymptomatic people in doing that.

Through testing and contact tracing, it would build up a comprehensive picture of how coronavirus spreads - information which could be used nationally to figure out responses to the virus.

The concept that Norwich could be a pilot city for such testing came after a letter was sent to the medical journal The Lancet, in which leading scientists said universal testing could be the way out of the pandemic.

The letter suggested urgently trialling the method on a city of around 200,000 people - and scientists believe Norwich could fit that bill.

Prof Hall said: “It’s a concept that lots of people across the research park, in consultation with others, such as councils, have been putting forward.

“We have been discussing with government nationally about the potential for the city coming under a national testing programme.

“We have been looking at funding from philanthropists and foundations to get enough investment for a pilot to test how it would work.

“We have a population which is a good size, with a relatively low incidence of COVID-19 and a lot of trained molecular biologists across the research park.”

Talks about how the testing kits would be distributed are ongoing, but there have been discussions about whether taxi drivers, Army reservists and bin collectors could be used to deliver and collect swabs.

Those swabs would be taken to laboratories and processed.

Those who test positive would be asked to isolate, before contact tracing would try to stop the virus from spreading.

The idea has been backed by former North Norfolk MP and ex-health minister Sir Norman Lamb.

According to a Daily Mail report, A Department of Health source said the Norwich proposal, along with one for Southampton to serve as the trial city, were being considered.

That source was quoted as saying that: “We may end up engaging with the proposals but it is not something that will happen imminently.”

While it would cost millions of pounds to organise and do the testing, the thinking is that it could boost the economy as people could be freer to go about their business because of the regular testing and tracing.

