City Hall lights up in remembrance of George Floyd

PUBLISHED: 21:59 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 21:59 02 June 2020

Nowich City Hall has been lit up in purple in solidarity with George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Norwich City Hall has been lit up in purple as an act of solidarity with George Floyd.

Norwich City Council has joined several cities in the UK who are lighting up major buildings in a stand against racism this evening (Tuesday June, 2).

On Twitter, the council said: “City Hall will be lit in purple this evening in remembrance of George Floyd, and in solidarity with the Minneapolis community.”

George Floyd died in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Danny Keen, chairman of Norfolk Black History month, said: “Those of us who are able to recall the police brutality during the Civil Rights Movement protests in the 60s, are experiencing history repeating itself in a most sickening and tragic way.

“Let us all hope fervently that George Floyd’s memory will be honoured by those who are protesting about his brutal killing at the hands of the police, creating lasting, positive change for the whole of humanity and justice and freedom for all.”

