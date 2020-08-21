Search

Advanced search

Call for compassion from landlords as coronavirus eviction ban is lifted

PUBLISHED: 10:59 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 21 August 2020

Norwich city councillor Beth Jones. Pic: Archant Library.

Norwich city councillor Beth Jones. Pic: Archant Library.

Submitted

Landlords are being urged to do all they can to support tenants who may be struggling to pay their rent due to coronavirus - as a ban on evictions is lifted.

In March, the government imposed a temporary ban on all evictions due to the pandemic, but court hearings and orders are being allowed to resume from Monday, August 24.

And leaders at Norwich City Council have urged landlords to show compassion before taking eviction action - and for them and tenants to seek support from City Hall.

The council says, as housing authority, it is committed to upholding tenants’ right and supporting landlords to maintain tenancies wherever possible.

The council’s housing options team, which offers help and guidance to those facing homelessness, has seen a rise in people seeking housing advice due to the financial impact of Covid-19 – and is concerned about the impact on renters once the eviction ban is lifted.

You may also want to watch:

Beth Jones, the council’s cabinet member with responsibility for private sector housing, said: “We recognise that like their tenants, many city landlords are also experiencing financial hardship due to Covid-19 and appreciate everything they have done so far to support tenants during this difficult time.

“We urge Norwich landlords to continue to show flexibility and support to tenants whose income has been affected by coronavirus and to see eviction as an absolute last resort.

“If you are not able to come to an agreement with your tenant to help them stay on, please urge them to get in contact with us, or do so yourself, so we can assist.

“We are committed to assertively upholding tenants’ rights as demonstrated by our charter for private sector tenants, impacted by either Covid-19 or other concerns in the future.”

Amid concerns from charities that the lifting of the ban could lead to mass evictions around Christmas, there have been indications the government will propose measures aimed at preventing such a wave.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps told LBC radio: “I know that getting that balance right between the renters and the landlords is something that my colleagues in the housing ministry are working closely on and I think they will make further announcements about it shortly, which I’m not privy to right now.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Professor wins court case against parking firm after legal blunder

Amanda Hopkinson was taken to court by NPE for not paying a charge at Earlham House shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Antony Kelly/Kurt Kaindl

Warning after two people suffer serious injuries in boat propeller incidents

People have been warned about the dangers of boat propellers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest held into death of popular teaching assistant who died in River Wensum

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey Picture: Norfolk Police

Why is this huge empty cruise ship moored off Southwold coast?

The cruise ship Arcadia, is moored just off Southwold near the pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to river amid fears for woman’s safety

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the river Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Boss of Jarrold department store made redundant

Minnie Moll, CEO of Jarrold, has been made redundant. Pic: Archant

Canaries debate: City’s fixtures revealed

Norwich City will learn their Championship schedule at 9am. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Professor wins court case against parking firm after legal blunder

Amanda Hopkinson was taken to court by NPE for not paying a charge at Earlham House shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Antony Kelly/Kurt Kaindl

Warning after two people suffer serious injuries in boat propeller incidents

People have been warned about the dangers of boat propellers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest held into death of popular teaching assistant who died in River Wensum

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey Picture: Norfolk Police