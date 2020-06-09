City council’s warning to Orlando’s owner

A man who has been caught selling food and drink from a home he previously denied was a Japanese restaurant will be monitored, the council has confirmed.

Orlandos on Earlham Road which is selling takeaway food and alcohol without the correct planning permission. Picture: Ruth Lawes Orlandos on Earlham Road which is selling takeaway food and alcohol without the correct planning permission. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Norwich City Council said it had spoken to Orlando Williams after reports emerged he had been selling food and alcohol from his seven-bedroom Earlham Road property.

Mr Williams, who has planning permission for a bed and breakfast, has also been reminded of what business he can conduct, said the council.

The food ordered from Orlandos, which does not have the planning permission to operate as a takeaway. Picture: Ruth Lawes The food ordered from Orlandos, which does not have the planning permission to operate as a takeaway. Picture: Ruth Lawes

It follows an investigation by this paper last month which resulted in the sale of food and alcohol.

After we enquired, we were sent a menu with the option to eat in despite lockdown restrictions.

Instructions were then given by Mr Williams to collect the food at the back of the home.

In response to the investigation, Mr Williams said: “I’m not saying anything. What you did was wrong.”

An investigation into Mr Williams’s activity was first launched by Norwich City Council last year.

Unhappy neighbours claimed at the time he had turned his home into a restaurant and was advertising his eatery on fliers and social media.

Mr Williams denied the allegations despite a large illuminated sign outside his house which remains in place and reads ‘Orlando’s’.

Officers discovered a bar and seating for 24 people but concluded there was “no definitive evidence that shows that the above address is operating as a restaurant”.

As a result, no enforcement action was taken.

The latest statement from Norwich City Council said: “We have spoken to Mr Williams about the reports of selling food and alcohol and reminded him of what permissions he has around the use of his premises.

“The council will continue to monitor how Mr Williams is operating his business and members of the public can report any further sales of takeaway food and alcohol through our online contact form (www.norwich.gov.uk/contactusform).”

Mr Williams previously ran a legitimate Japanese restaurant called Sakura Yakiniku on Ber Street in Norwich.