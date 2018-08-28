Search

City cabinet agrees swimming pool plan would be preferred option for former depot

PUBLISHED: 06:30 17 November 2018

A vision including a new public swimming pool for Norwich has been revealed as the preferred option for a former depot site.

The Mile Cross depot. Picture: GoogleThe Mile Cross depot. Picture: Google

Norwich City Council is currently exploring a  range of possibilities for the former Mile Cross depot, with the desire being to demolish it to make way for hundreds of homes.

However, its cabinet agreed its preferred option would be to include a new leisure facility as part of any scheme.

In making its preference clear, the cabinet also agreed for council bosses to spend £200,000 on a feasibility study into whether this could be achieved.

Mike Stonard, cabinet member for sustainable growth, said the possible inclusion of a leisure facility would be “exciting and very welcome for the community”.

Denise Carlo, leader of the Norwich Green group, asked what the preferred back-up plan would be, should a leisure facility not be viable.

Mr Stonard said he felt the second preference would be to use the site solely for housing.

