New football pitch proposal for north Norfolk school given cabinet seal of approval

PUBLISHED: 09:04 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:15 04 December 2018

North Walsham High School. Picture: John Fielding

John Fielding JohnFielding001@gmail.c

The new cabinet of North Norfolk District Council has given its support to a new football pitch at the former school of a star of the women’s game.

Members of the newly-assembled cross-party cabinet unanimously voted in favour of an all-weather pitch being installed at North Walsham High, the school attended by Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp.

The £860,000 artificial grass pitch will be largely funded by the Football Foundation, but will work out at an investment of more than £370,000 for the council.

Hilary Cox, cabinet member for leisure, said the investment would likely be recouped through the running charges, though there is a risk of a £10,000 cost deficit to begin with. Meanwhile, the cabinet also agreed to award an unnamed company with a contract to manage leisure facilities in the district - which will include the pitch along with the new Sheringham Leisure Centre and Cromer tennis facility when they are completed.

However, the company’s identity cannot be revealed until officers finalise the contract.

