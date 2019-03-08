Labour candidate refuses to step aside as part of 'Remain alliance'

Emma Corlett has refused calls for her to stand aside in North Norfolk Pictures: supplied by Emma Corlett Archant

North Norfolk's Labour candidate has angrily responded to calls for her to step aside by a national campaign group demanding a second brexit referendum.

People's Vote has published a list of seats where either Liberal Deomcrat or Labour hopefuls have been told they should stand aside to allow a Remain-backing candidate an easier route to beating the Conservatives.

But Emma Corlett said she had not even been told she was on the list prior to it being published.

"I will not be stepping aside because we believe that people should have an opportunity to vote Labour in every constituency if they wish," she said. "It's for individuals to decide if they wish to vote tactically."

The campaign group - set up in the wake of the 2016 Brexit vote - published a list of seats they believed should have a Lib Dem Labour pact.

A People's Vote spokesman said: "This election is the most important election of our lifetimes. It will decide our country's future for decades to come. It will either result in a parliament that supports a people's vote or one that backs Boris Johnson's hard Brexit.

"Now Nigel Farage has stood down Brexit party candidates in 317 seats, it is more important than ever for those on our side of the argument to show willingness to put party politics aside for the greater cause.

"We applaud the initiative taken by Tim Walker, the former Liberal Democrat candidate for Canterbury, who made the courageous decision to step aside, and encourage others to do the same.

"Wherever possible, pro-people's vote candidates who have the best chance of success, should be unopposed by others who share their commitment to a final-say referendum.

"We appreciate this would involve a huge personal sacrifice, but this is an opportunity to save our country from a disastrous deal and give the people the final say on Brexit. The stakes have never been higher."

Meanwhile Nigel Farage has vowed not to stand down anymore Brexit party candidates as part of a loose pact with the Tories.

Mr Farage added that, if the Conservatives "showed some reciprocity", more Brexit Party supporters would be likely to support the Tories in the 317 seats in which Brexit Party candidates will not be sitting.