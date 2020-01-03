Search

Advanced search

'Simply not enough' - councillor derides £44k fund for rogue landlords

PUBLISHED: 15:05 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 03 January 2020

North Norfolk District Council leader Sarah Butikofer has hit out at a government funding package aimed at tackling rogue landlords. Photo: Liberal Democrats.

North Norfolk District Council leader Sarah Butikofer has hit out at a government funding package aimed at tackling rogue landlords. Photo: Liberal Democrats.

Liberal Democrats

A council leader has hit out at a government funding package aimed at tackling rogue landlords and said it would "not come close" to solving the problem.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is set to get £44,000 as part of a £4.5m injection of central government funding to crack down on criminal landlords in the East of England.

The money, announced by the Ministry of Housing on Friday, January 3 will go to nine councils across the region and is intended to help stamp out exploitative private renting practices.

But the leader of NNDC, Sarah Butikofer, has said the money is "simply not enough" and called on the government to help areas of the country affected by high levels of holiday and second homes.

READ MORE: 'Weak, divided': Council leadership slammed by £1k-a-day consultant

Liberal Democrat Mrs Butikofer, who has led the council since 2018, said: "This level of funding is simply not enough to make any tangible difference to the challenges of the private rental sector in north Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

"The housing team have long been aware of many of the key issues this funding is intended to target and will use this funding to further those initiatives: working with vulnerable residents, young people leaving care, and older residents with specific needs."

She added: "The best way to deter rogue landlords would be to prosecute them, but £44, 000 will not come close to covering the costs of such an action.

"Since the introduction of Universal Credit the number of landlords prepared to take benefits tenants has shrunk dramatically. The key issue for us is the very limited amount of private rentals available for long term let due to the very significant amount of holiday lets.

"Until the government is prepared to help communities impacted by the holiday property rental markets so that the stock available to rent increases, landlords have far too much stacked in their favour."

READ MORE: Revealed: how almost 4,000 Norfolk homes sit empty

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick said: "Everyone deserves to live in a home that is safe and secure and the funding will strengthen councils' powers to crack down on poor landlords and drive up standards in the private rented sector across the country." 

The other councils being funded are: Basildon Borough Council; Bedford Borough Council; Broxbourne Borough Council; Dacorum Borough Council; East Suffolk Council; Tendring District Council; Thurrock Council; and West Suffolk Council.

Most Read

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Shopkeeper hit wife with bag of sweets

File picture of City Road Convenience Store, Lakenham. PIC: Archant.

Police found drink driver slumped behind wheel at McDonald’s

Police found Carla Johnson in her VW Polo in the car park of the McDonalds on the Campbells Meadow retail park in Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: Google

Abandoned car set on fire in field ten days after crash

An abandoned car was found on fire in a field on Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Concrete slab thrown at family’s car windscreen

Ric and Siobhan van Heerden woke up on January 1 to discover that the windscreen of their Ford Focus had been smashed by a concrete capping stone. Picture: Ric van Heerden.

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

TEAM NEWS: ‘I can’t predict at the moment if he’s available for Manchester United’ - Waiting game on injured Pukki

Teemu Pukki is out of Norwich City's FA Cup tie at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Couple attacked near bus station

A couple were assaulted near the bus station, on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Archant

Man arrested after raid finds 183 cannabis plants

183 cannabis plants were seized from a home in Lowestoft Road, Hopton, after a raid by police. PHOTO: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists