Police station could be knocked down to make way for flats

The former North Lynn police station, which could be demolished to make way for flats Picture: Google Archant

A former police station could be knocked down and replaced by flats.

Norfolk police have applied for outline permission to build 10 one and two-bedroom flats on the site of the former North Lynn station on Mayflower Avenue, in King’s Lynn.

The current single storey building would be replaced by a two and three storey block with parking.

In its design and access statement, Norfolk Constabulary says: “The police service would not be degraded in the loccality and the loss of the building would not therefore result in the loss of the police service as a community facility in the locality.”

It concludes the plans are a “sustainable and viable use” for the site.

Council officers will now consider the plans before making a recommendation to West Norfolk’s planning committee.