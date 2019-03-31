Police station could be knocked down to make way for flats
A former police station could be knocked down and replaced by flats.
Norfolk police have applied for outline permission to build 10 one and two-bedroom flats on the site of the former North Lynn station on Mayflower Avenue, in King’s Lynn.
The current single storey building would be replaced by a two and three storey block with parking.
In its design and access statement, Norfolk Constabulary says: “The police service would not be degraded in the loccality and the loss of the building would not therefore result in the loss of the police service as a community facility in the locality.”
It concludes the plans are a “sustainable and viable use” for the site.
Council officers will now consider the plans before making a recommendation to West Norfolk’s planning committee.
