Search

Advanced search

Seaside cafe plans approved, but landowner refuses

PUBLISHED: 17:04 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 20 December 2019

Links Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Links Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

A businessman's plans for seafront cafe have been approved, despite the landowner refusing to give consent.

The proposal, by Peter Colby Commercials, could see the development of a single storey cafe, with a play area and public toilets, on open land next to the North Beach car park on Links Road, Lowestoft.

However, despite the plans going before East Suffolk Council's planning committee on December 19, the land is owned by Lowestoft Town Council, who have opposed the development for almost two years, prompting one councillor to ask: "why are we here?"

Town mayor Alice Taylor, representing the town council, said the council had not been consulted by the developer. She said: "The plans came before us in March 2018 and we unanimously agreed to refuse it.

"It is not in the plan for the development of Ness Park and we feel the generic design and style were not appropriate for the unique area. This would affect our fast-disappearing sea view."

The cafe would be built on a former landfill site, although no environmental study had been conducted prior to the proposal to determine whether that land could be made safe.

You may also want to watch:

"One Gunton Cliff resident said: "Some of us will remember when there was pipework going across the area and the awful smell that came with it."

Councillors also highlighted other cafes in the area, including at Sparrows Nest, although councillor Malcolm Pitchers said: "I know the area very well and used to play there as a child. There used to be an ice cream stall nearby, but there is nothing like that anywhere near it.

"The restaurants nearby are great, but they are not the place to go after a dog walk, so I don't think their closeness matters."

Other councillors welcomed the addition of public toilets in the area. Craig Rivett said: "I think the toilets would be a welcome addition to the area, but there are a few elephants in the room about the landowner and the contamination."

Councillor Norman Brooks said: "We are trying to improve Lowestoft in any way possible. It is a nice area so lets make more of our valuable assets."

Graham Elliott said: "If we say yes, someone else will say no and trump us. It makes me wonder why we are here?"

The plans were approved by seven votes to two.

Most Read

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

It’s said to have the best breakfast in Norwich - but does it live up to the hype?

Restaurant review of The Street café, on Magdalen Street. Photo: Lauren Cope

Queen catches train to Norfolk as palace confirms Prince Philip in hospital

The Queen alights from the train at King's Lynn as she arrives in Norfolk to begin her Christmas break Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Blaze at former leisure centre on edge of Norwich

The boarded up Oasis Leisure Centre following a fire. Picture: David Hannant

Norwich firm caught up in alleged multi-million-pound fraud in US

SJ Global Investments Worldwide Ltd office in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Anger at £100 fine for parking for less than FIVE minutes

Gavin Thorne was fined £100 for stopping for 12 minutes in an Attleborough car park. Picture: Gavin Thorne

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

TEAM NEWS: Farke’s ‘shock’ at Godfrey LCL injury blow but better news on Pukki

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey is out until February after suffering an LCL tear to his right knee at Leicester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Press Conference RECAP: Hammer injury blow for Godfrey ahead of City’s clash with Wolves

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey picked up a knee problem at Leicester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich firm caught up in alleged multi-million-pound fraud in US

SJ Global Investments Worldwide Ltd office in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists