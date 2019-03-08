Norfolk MP asks House of Commons to congratulate Norwich City on Championship title

Norman Lamb shows his support for Norwich City Football Club. Photo: Twitter / @normanlamb Twitter / @normanlamb

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb has tabled a motion in Parliament asking colleagues to praise Norwich City for their Championship win.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Norfolk Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb. Photo: UK Parliament North Norfolk Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb. Photo: UK Parliament

Mr Lamb, an MP for the Liberal Democrats and a long-standing Canaries fan, tabled the early day motion on Thursday - with support from Labour MP Mark Tam.

After finishing the 2017/18 season in a middling 14th position, Norwich's rise to the top has "won admiration not only in Norfolk but across the country," Mr Lamb said.

Mr Lamb highlighted the international dynamic of the team, with players from many countries coming together to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Norman Lamb, a season ticket holder at Carrow Road, congratulated the team's head coach, Daniel Farke, and sporting director, Stuart Webber.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Lamb said: "What an incredible achievement this is. Norwich City are a club with limited means, and our start to the season was rocky. But sporting director Stuart Webber has managed to assemble an unbelievable team from across the world, and with Daniel Farke at the wheel we have pulled off the impossible.

"I'm delighted to be able to table an early day motion in the House of Commons which commemorates Norwich's success. I strongly encourage all my colleagues who appreciate the beauty of football to sign. Bring on the Premier League.

"Along with seeing most games at Carrow Road this season I have also seen them at Bolton, Millwall and Rotherham. It has been a magnificent journey for every supporter."

He picked out Tom Trybull, Teemu Pukki and Emiliano Buendia as three players who have particularly stellar seasons. Mr Lamb referred to Buendia as, "the next Messi".

Early day motions are used to put on record the views of individual MPs or to draw attention to specific events or campaigns.

Other MPs can sign the motion to show their support, but as of Saturday Mr Lamb was the only MP as a signatory on his motion on Parliament's website.