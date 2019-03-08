Video

‘Disingenuous’ and ‘an outrage’ - Norfolk MPs react to Theresa May’s Brexit statement

Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement about Brexit in Downing Street, London. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

A Norfolk MP has said it is an “outrage” that parliament has been denied the opportunity to take control of Brexit, as the prime minister rounded on representatives in a televised statement.

North Norfolk Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb Photo: UK Parliament North Norfolk Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb Photo: UK Parliament

Theresa May said that it was “a matter of great personal regret” that Brexit will not go ahead on March 29.

She blamed MPs for failing to agree a means to implement the result of the 2016 referendum and said she believes voters just want this stage of the Brexit process to be over. And she told voters: “I am on your side.”

Mrs May said: “Of this, I am absolutely sure: You the public have had enough. You are tired of the infighting, you’re tired of the political games and the arcane procedural rows, tired of MPs talking about nothing else but Brexit when you have real concerns about our children’s schools, our National Health Service, knife crime.

“You want this stage of the Brexit process to be over and done with. I agree. I am on your side. It is now time for MPs to decide.”

Mid Norfolk Conservative MP George Freeman Photo: UK Parliament Mid Norfolk Conservative MP George Freeman Photo: UK Parliament

But North Norfolk Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb said MPs had not been given the chance to have a say.

He said: “I think there’s some self delusion here, she keeps talking about MPs are good at saying what they don’t want but not good at saying what they do want.”

But he said MPs had not been given the chance to do so.

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis Photo: UK Parliament Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis Photo: UK Parliament

“Her deal has been rejected by parliament twice, we need to have a chance for MPs to look at each of the options and vote on them. I think it’s an outrage that she has so far denied parliament that opportunity.”

The prime minister said MPs had a “final choice” - whether they want to accept the deal, leave with no deal or not leave at all, causing huge damage to public trust.

But Mid Norfolk MP, Conservative George Freeman, said: “This is a false list of options. There’s a fourth option, allow parliament to vote for the Brexit it does want.”

Mr Freeman supports EFTA, joining the European Free Trade Association.

He added: “‘My deal or no deal’ is a disingenuous, and failing, strategy. It’s time for EFTA plan B. Let’s get on with it.”

While Norwich South MP, Labour’s Clive Lewis, took issue with Mrs May’s commitment that she was on voters’ sides.

He said: “Well do come tell that to one million plus of your fellow citizens who’ll be marching for a #FinalSayForAll this Saturday and whom very much beg to differ.”