What promises have the newly-elected MPs made for Norfolk and Waveney?

Boris Johnson pledged to dual the A47 on a trip to this newspaper's office during the election campaign. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Here's a look at what our newly-elected MPs have promised to do about the key issues in Norfolk and Waveney.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Conservative MP for North West Norfolk James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray Conservative MP for North West Norfolk James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Norfolk West Norfolk - James Wild

Mr Wild said he will make the case for much-needed improvements to the A47, echoing the promises made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to dual the vital link road into Norfolk and Norwich.

Mr Wild said there was a "great desire" to get Brexit done in North West Norfolk, where 66pc of voters opted to leave the European Union.

He said he will work with the Prime Minister to vote for a new Brexit deal before moving on to the key priorities in the constituency - getting half-hourly train services in King's Lynn and making investments to improve the infrastructure of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital buildings.

What promises have the newly-elected Norfolk and Waveney MPs made for our region? Picture: Mike Page. What promises have the newly-elected Norfolk and Waveney MPs made for our region? Picture: Mike Page.

Following on from the Prime Minister's call for Norfolk police to use stop and search to tackle drug crime, Mr Wild pledged to get more funding for policing.

North Norfolk - Duncan Baker

Mr Baker said one of the most important issues to change peoples' lives in his constituency is better mobile phone coverage - promising faster and more reliable broadband for rural communities.

He promised a new ambulance station in Wells and Holkham and a new care home in Holt as part of the government's £33b funding in health.

He has made a number of promises for drivers, including better parking in Stalham high street, parking permit zones in Cromer, summer park and ride schemes in Wells and illuminated speed signs and cameras in accident blackspots.

He also pledged to recruit more police officers to tackle rural crime and antisocial behaviour.

With recent headlines highlighting the poor train services, Mr Baker said he would get better connections for those who rely on public transport.

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He said he would encourage local employers to take on more young people through apprenticeship schemes and would encourage government to make it compulsory for organisations of a certain size to offer them.

On housing, Mr Baker said he would "bring developers to book" who do not deliver an acceptable number of affordable homes.

Norwich North - Chloe Smith

In a bid to crackdown on serious and violent crimes, including stabbings and county lines, Ms Smith said she would support tougher sentences.

This includes stopping sentences ending halfway for violent crime and sex offenders and imposing life sentences for child murderers.

But she said she will aim to double the number of ex-convicts in work six weeks after release by improving education, training and employment for prisoners.

Following the Conservative Party's manifesto promise of increased police numbers, Ms Smith said there will be more officers on the streets of Norwich.

Chloe Smith has held Norwich North for the Conservatives with a majority of almost 5,000. Photo: Danielle Booden Chloe Smith has held Norwich North for the Conservatives with a majority of almost 5,000. Photo: Danielle Booden

Ms Smith supports the building of the Norwich western link' to complete the Northern Broadway (NDR) and to dual the A47.

With promises of more funds for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust, Ms Smith said she will make the case for Norwich to benefit from the NHS Long Term Plan, which is distributing £20.5b of funding in the next five years.

On the housing issue, Ms Smith said she will build more houses around Norwich.

Norwich South - Clive Lewis

Mr Lewis said he would cut NHS waiting lists by guaranteeing treatment within 18 weeks.

He has previously slammed the Norwich Western Link on the grounds of climate change and has campaigned for better investment in public transport instead.

Mr Lewis said he would will work to bring in proportional representation to replace the current first past the post voting system.

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

On county lines, Mr Lewis believes cuts to public services are to blame and said the government needs to "get serious about tackling the multiple drivers of crime, disadvantage and ill health".

He campaigned for a £10 living wage and to cut rail fares.

Great Yarmouth - Brandon Lewis

Brandon Lewis, Conservative Party, has held his seat in Great Yarmouth at the 2019 General Election. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Brandon Lewis, Conservative Party, has held his seat in Great Yarmouth at the 2019 General Election. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Mr Lewis has pledged extra money for the James Paget Hospital to upgrade the building, improve cancer screening facilities and provide a new MRI scanner.

As well as promoting the Conservative Party's promise of more police officers, Mr Lewis said he will help to create more neighbourhood watch areas to make streets safer.

He vowed to continue the campaign for dualling the Acle Straight and for improvements to the A47.

You may also want to watch:

He said he will work to deal with "the stench" from Caister Sewage plant, and has written to the chief executive of Anglian Water demanding an action plan is put in place.

With the government's pledge of 20,000 extra police officers, he said this will get them out on the beat to make streets safer.

South Norfolk - Richard Bacon

South Norfolk Conservative candidate Richard Bacon celebrating his win at The General Election 2019 results at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden South Norfolk Conservative candidate Richard Bacon celebrating his win at The General Election 2019 results at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

Mr Bacon said his top priority is getting gigabyte broadband to help local businesses that are facing difficulties with slow signal.

He said he will deliver more progress on the Self-Build and Custom Housebuilding Act, which he introduced into law, to make it easier for young people to build their own home.

He said he has persuaded the government to find extra money for Norfolk schools and encouraging people to buy from local farmers through his food labelling campaign.

Mr Bacon said he will lobby for "smarter and quicker" ideas to create jobs, for example, by allowing change of use for old farm buildings to set up new businesses.

South Norfolk Conservative MP Richard Bacon at The General Election 2019 results at the Royal Norfolk Showground after being announced as the winner. Picture: Danielle Booden South Norfolk Conservative MP Richard Bacon at The General Election 2019 results at the Royal Norfolk Showground after being announced as the winner. Picture: Danielle Booden

Mid Norfolk - George Freeman

Mr Freeman said he is supportive of the offshore windfarms project in Norfolk but is pushing for cabling and connectivity infrastructure to be properly planned.

The Conservatives' George Freeman has held his seat in Mid Norfolk. Picture: Archant The Conservatives' George Freeman has held his seat in Mid Norfolk. Picture: Archant

On health, he is calling for better planning between district and county councils to make sure care services meet the demand from new housing.

He campaigned for an increase in school funding, with an average funding in 2020-21 of £4,623 per pupil in Mid Norfolk primary schools and £5,110 per pupil in secondary schools - totalling more than £64.5m.

He also launched a campaign for the 'innovations express' - a better railway service between Norwich and Cambridge.

He said he will be working with local councils to draw up a long term plan to make sure housing development "is always in keeping with our area's traditions and heritage".

Broadland Conservative MP Jerome Mayhew giving his speech at The General Election 2019 results at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden Broadland Conservative MP Jerome Mayhew giving his speech at The General Election 2019 results at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

Broadland - Jerome Mayhew

The new MP said he would hold regular surgeries at different locations in the constituency.

The former Go Ape director said his first priority as MP would be signing the withdrawal agreement and getting Brexit done.

Prime minister Boris Johnson pledged to dual the A47 and clampdown on drug gangs Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Prime minister Boris Johnson pledged to dual the A47 and clampdown on drug gangs Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

He said the Conservatives are looking at going cross-party to build consensus to improve social care in Broadland and across the country.

Mr Mayhew backed his party's policy of more investment in clean energy and green infrastructure to reach net zero by 2050.

He said he has listened to businesses in Fakenham who are calling for free parking in the town centre.

Conservative MP for South West Norfolk, Liz Truss. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Conservative MP for South West Norfolk, Liz Truss. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

South West Norfolk - Liz Truss

Ms Truss said the most important issues - after Brexit - are infrastructure, poor mobile phone reception and broadband and funding for schools.

She said her party will help more start-up companies by cutting business rates and improving infrastructure on the A47, Fen Line railway and fibre broadband.

Ms Truss is supporting the 'sorry no quarry' campaign which opposes plans to use the site of Shouldham Warren for silica quarries.

Liz Truss who was re-elected in Norfolk South West with Monster Raving Loony Party candidate Earl Elvis of Outwell. Picture: Simon Parkin Liz Truss who was re-elected in Norfolk South West with Monster Raving Loony Party candidate Earl Elvis of Outwell. Picture: Simon Parkin

She said she has contacted the Secretary of Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to question the need for silica sites in the country.

Ms Truss has led the campaign to upgrade a major bottleneck at the Ely North railway junction, which the government recently announced would be a "scheme to develop".

Waveney - Peter Aldous

Peter Aldous held the Waveney seat again. PHOTO: Reece Hanson Peter Aldous held the Waveney seat again. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Mr Aldous promised to upgrade the James Paget Hospital, with better mental health services and improved care for older people.

He is promoting Lowestoft as a hub fishing port to secure funding for apprenticeship schemes.

To revitalise the high street, he said it was vital to review business rates and promote reasonably-priced car parks, as well as bring more cash machines in market towns.

He said he is working towards getting the better broadband and mobile network coverage in the countryside.

With Brexit, he said he will ensure farmers interests would be properly taken into account in future trade deal negotiations.