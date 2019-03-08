Search

Advanced search

Norfolk set for election shake-up - but number of county councillors will not be cut

PUBLISHED: 11:47 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:47 26 September 2019

A map of the current Norfolk electoral boundaries. Pic: The Local Government Boundary Commission for England.

A map of the current Norfolk electoral boundaries. Pic: The Local Government Boundary Commission for England.

The Local Government Boundary Commission

A shake-up could see the council divisions across Norfolk redrawn, but the number of county councillors will not be reduced from the current 84.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England is asking people to help to draw up a new pattern of council wards.

The commission says the review of Norfolk County Council's electoral divisions is needed because of what they described as "electoral imbalance in Norfolk divisions".

The consultation is the first part of the electoral review to alter division boundaries.

The commission says it wants to make sure each councillors represents roughly the same number of voters and that each division reflects the interests and identities of communities.

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: "We are asking local people and organisations to help us draw up new divisions for Norfolk.

"As we develop the recommendations, we will take into account local community identities as well as ensuring electoral equality for voters.

You may also want to watch:

"If you have a view about which communities or neighbourhoods should be part of the same council division, then we want to hear from you.

"And if you think a road, river or railway makes for a strong boundary between communities in your part of Norfolk, then this consultation is for you.

"If you're interested in the way the county is run, just log on to our website to explore our interactive maps and have your say. Your views will make a difference.

"We will carefully consider all evidence that is provided during this phase of the review, whoever it is from and whether it applies to the whole of Norfolk or just a small part of the county.

"Residents will then have a further chance to have their say after we publish our draft recommendations in ."

The commission announced that Norfolk County Council should have 84 councillors in future: no change from the current arrangements.

The county council had made its own submission to the review, after leader Andrew Proctor tabled a motion backing the retention all 84 councillors, each covering a single division.

People have until December 2 to submit views via www.lgbce.org.uk.

Most Read

Owners of prominent ‘eyesore’ in town could be forced to sell up

The derelict former Shannocks hotel on the seafront in Sheringham is a prominent eyesore in the North Norfolk town. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘Serious failings’ found at private school months before it suddenly closed

Hethersett Old Hall School. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk set for election shake-up - but number of county councillors will not be cut

A map of the current Norfolk electoral boundaries. Pic: The Local Government Boundary Commission for England.

Beccles author shortlisted for £20k prize and Amazon Prime series

Author Ian W Sainsbury who is up for the Kindle Storyteller Award with his novel The Picture On The Fridge, at his home in Beccles, Suffolk. PHOTO: Paul Davey/SWNS

Air ambulance attend collapse at Dereham Morrisons

An East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to reports of a medical episode at Morrisons in Dereham. Picture: Archant

New homes planned for ‘vacant disused land’

An indicative masterplan submitted on behalf of site owner Frostdrive Ltd to East Suffolk Council for up to 21 new homes on land south of Leisure Way in Lowestoft. Picture: BROOM LYNNE Planning Design Landscape

Holiday park fined £100,000 after man almost drowned in pool

Olly Kimber, who almost drowned in a pool at Woodland Holiday Park, Trimingham Picture: Olly Kimber
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists