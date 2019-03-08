Norfolk set for election shake-up - but number of county councillors will not be cut

A shake-up could see the council divisions across Norfolk redrawn, but the number of county councillors will not be reduced from the current 84.

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England is asking people to help to draw up a new pattern of council wards.

The commission says the review of Norfolk County Council's electoral divisions is needed because of what they described as "electoral imbalance in Norfolk divisions".

The consultation is the first part of the electoral review to alter division boundaries.

The commission says it wants to make sure each councillors represents roughly the same number of voters and that each division reflects the interests and identities of communities.

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: "We are asking local people and organisations to help us draw up new divisions for Norfolk.

"As we develop the recommendations, we will take into account local community identities as well as ensuring electoral equality for voters.

"If you have a view about which communities or neighbourhoods should be part of the same council division, then we want to hear from you.

"And if you think a road, river or railway makes for a strong boundary between communities in your part of Norfolk, then this consultation is for you.

"If you're interested in the way the county is run, just log on to our website to explore our interactive maps and have your say. Your views will make a difference.

"We will carefully consider all evidence that is provided during this phase of the review, whoever it is from and whether it applies to the whole of Norfolk or just a small part of the county.

"Residents will then have a further chance to have their say after we publish our draft recommendations in ."

The commission announced that Norfolk County Council should have 84 councillors in future: no change from the current arrangements.

The county council had made its own submission to the review, after leader Andrew Proctor tabled a motion backing the retention all 84 councillors, each covering a single division.

People have until December 2 to submit views via www.lgbce.org.uk.