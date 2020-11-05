Search

Advanced search

County councillor quits Lib Dem group over ‘had to be female’ Sir Norman Lamb replacement

PUBLISHED: 22:55 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 23:00 05 November 2020

Norfolk county councillor John Timewell has resigned from the Lib Dem group and quit the party. Photo: Mark Bullimore

Norfolk county councillor John Timewell has resigned from the Lib Dem group and quit the party. Photo: Mark Bullimore

Archant Norfolk 2016

A councillor has quit the Liberal Democrat group at County Hall after saying he was “unhappy with the direction the party has taken locally and nationally”.

Norfolk county councillor John Timewell has resigned from the Lib Dem group and quit the party.

Mr Timewell, who represents the north Norfolk ward of West North Walsham and Erpingham, said he was “extremely unhappy” that the party said the candidate to replace former North Norfolk Lib Dem MP Sir Norman Lamb in the December 2019 general election had to be a woman, as it went against his belief in equality.

READ MORE: ‘More concerned with Twitter than Trunch’ - former Lib Dem leader quits party

It comes after two Lib Dem councillors on North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) resigned from and quit the party - one after being forced to apologise for referring to a female colleague as “you bitch” during a public Zoom planning meeting.

Mr Timewell said: “It is with a heavy heart that I have resigned my membership from the party and as a member of the group at County Hall where I have served and represented the people of my division and Norfolk since 2013.

“My decision has not been taken lightly but I am unhappy with the direction and decision-making the party has taken both locally and nationally.

You may also want to watch:

“I was also extremely unhappy that upon choosing a candidate to replace Sir Norman Lamb, that person had to be a female which is totally against my lifelong belief that at all times and in whatever circumstances everybody should be treated as equal regardless of age, colour or gender.”

READ MORE: Councillor defects to Conservative Party after swearing in Zoom meeting

He added: “My priority remains to serve the people of my division and Norfolk, helping them to enjoy a better lifestyle and future.

“I have enjoyed working with you all as well as your friendship and thank those of you in the group who supported me recently with a downturn in my health.”

Mr Timewell added that he was “defiantly not” retiring and would seek re-election in May, 2021.

Dan Roper, Lib Dem deputy group leader, said: “I am disappointed that Mr Timewell has decided to leave the party, particularly given his contribution as a Lib Dem councillor during the Rainbow Alliance.

“He made it known a while ago that he had withdrawn from the panel of Lib Dem candidates for the May 2021 elections but in the meantime was going to remain as a member of our group.

“A new Lib Dem candidate has been selected for his seat who has a strong record of working hard in the local community.”

READ MORE: Second councillor quits Liberal Democrat group and joins Conservatives

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man and woman found dead in Dereham house after ‘gas leak’ evacuation

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

Warning from school after girl approached by man in white van

Kate Williams, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham., has written to parents urging vigilance after a man in a white van approached a female student Photo: OAT

Which shops will stay open in Norwich’s Castle Quarter?

Castle Quarter has confirmed which stores will stay open during lockdown. Pic: Archant

More than 100 patients in hospital with Covid-19 as coronavirus rates climb

There are now 107 people with Covid-19 in Norfolk and Waveneys hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man and woman found dead in Dereham house after ‘gas leak’ evacuation

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

More than 100 patients in hospital with Covid-19 as coronavirus rates climb

There are now 107 people with Covid-19 in Norfolk and Waveneys hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Warning from school after girl approached by man in white van

Kate Williams, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham., has written to parents urging vigilance after a man in a white van approached a female student Photo: OAT

Woman pulled from river by three men after trying to save dog

Jane Whiskerd, 46, who fell into the River Yare in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, pictured with her dog Bailey. Picture: Danielle Booden

County councillor quits Lib Dem group over ‘had to be female’ Sir Norman Lamb replacement

Norfolk county councillor John Timewell has resigned from the Lib Dem group and quit the party. Photo: Mark Bullimore