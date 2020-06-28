Search

Advanced search

Council spends £300,000 to buy house it sold 25 years ago so school can expand

28 June, 2020 - 06:30
Council bosses have agreed to buy back the former assistant headteacher's house at Browick Road Primary School in Wymondham, so the school can expand. Pic: Google Street View.

Council bosses have agreed to buy back the former assistant headteacher's house at Browick Road Primary School in Wymondham, so the school can expand. Pic: Google Street View.

Google Street View

Council bosses have spent £300,000 to buy back a house they sold 25 years ago, because a school needed it to be able to expand.

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. Pic: Norfolk County Council.John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

The 210-pupil Browick Road Primary and Nursery School in Wymondham, rated outstanding by inspectors, is already oversubscribed in many of its classes.

And the building of more homes in Silfield will heap more pressure on the need for school places in the area.

With the school having little room for expansion, consideration had been given to building a new modular building, but that would have used up some of the school’s outdoor space and cost £135,000.

But, when the neighbour who lives in a house next to the school, originally built as the assistant headteacher’s home in Victorian times, approached the council saying they would be prepared to sell, it created an alternative option.

Pauline McMullan, headteacher of Browick Road Primary School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPauline McMullan, headteacher of Browick Road Primary School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The council had sold that property back in 1995, but buying it again means the school will be able to use it for meeting rooms and space for children to work.

You may also want to watch:

Subject to planning and change of use application, the building will be used for additional learning and administration space, as well as the creation of new intervention and small group spaces.

Pauline McMullan, headteacher, said: “We are extremely grateful to Norfolk County Council for purchasing this property on behalf of the school, which is currently operating with most classes being over-subscribed.

“This additional space will provide meeting rooms and space for small groups of children to work, which in turn creates some additional space within classrooms if pupils are able to work elsewhere.”

John Fisher, cabinet member for children’s services at County Hall, said “The purchase of the property will help schools across Wymondham be ahead of the game in terms of providing space for children to learn.

“It’s also an excellent long-term solution that not only increases learning space but adds to the school’s outdoor space as well.

“Other options would have reduced that vital outdoor space in the short term, so this is a great solution and I’m excited to see the project develop.”

The council was not able to say how much it had sold the property for in 1995.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Duchess of Cambridge ‘blown away’ by Norwich family’s bravery during visit to children’s hospice

The Duchess of Cambridge talks with Sonny Pope-Saunders (seated left), his father, Jordan, and his brother, Hudson (back to camera, right) during a visit to The Nook in Framlingham Earl, Norfolk, which is one of the three East Anglia Children's Hospices (EACH). Sonny was diagnosed with a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, an aggressive and difficult-to-treat brain tumour, only a week or so after his sixth birthday in February. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Conservationist fills entire skip with rubbish left by sun seekers on Norfolk beach

Jake Fiennes and the rubbish he collected off Holkham beach after daytrippers enjoyed the heatwave. Pic: Archant/Jake Fiennes

Garden centre in three acres goes up for sale

Aylsham Garden Centre. Pic: Auction House.

Motorcyclist hit 130mph on NDR while failing to stop for police

The motorcyclist failed to stop for police on the Broadland Northway (NDR). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Expert: How can Chapelfield’s shops still trade when its owner is in administration?

Intu-owned Chapelfield, pictured before lockdown. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

‘We don’t want to upset anybody’ - New landlords close pub’s takeaway service after ‘negative’ comments

Gary and Sarah Hamer, new landlords of the Theatre Tavern in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Hamer.

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a rollercoaster FA Cup quarter-final exit against Manchester United

Norwich City pushed Manchester United all the way in an FA Cup quarter-final exit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Conservationist fills entire skip with rubbish left by sun seekers on Norfolk beach

Jake Fiennes and the rubbish he collected off Holkham beach after daytrippers enjoyed the heatwave. Pic: Archant/Jake Fiennes

‘He gave and gave to his community’: Shock and sadness at the sudden death of ‘Mr Acle’, 71

Brian Grint sitting at the location of the Acle stocks in 2009. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Duchess of Cambridge ‘blown away’ by Norwich family’s bravery during visit to children’s hospice

The Duchess of Cambridge talks with Sonny Pope-Saunders (seated left), his father, Jordan, and his brother, Hudson (back to camera, right) during a visit to The Nook in Framlingham Earl, Norfolk, which is one of the three East Anglia Children's Hospices (EACH). Sonny was diagnosed with a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, an aggressive and difficult-to-treat brain tumour, only a week or so after his sixth birthday in February. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Tourism sector hopes for busy holiday season as lockdown eases

North Norfolk tourism business owners took part in a video call with Nigel Huddleston, minister for arts, heritage, and tourism. Picture: Provided by the office of Duncan Baker