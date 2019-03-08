Search

Council tax hike and nearly £16m cuts on cards as Norfolk County Council readies budget

PUBLISHED: 14:35 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 27 September 2019

Norfolk County Council's headquarters at County Hall in Norwich. Pic: Neil Perry.

Archant

People in Norfolk look likely to see the share of council tax they pay to the county council go up by nearly 4pc next year - at a time when millions more cuts will be made.

Norfolk County Council revealed today it is looking at a further £15.8m of savings in 2020/21, on top of £31.1m of savings already agreed.

Council leaders, unveiling their budget plans ahead of consultation, said they were taking "prudent measures" to meet pressures and balance the books.

But taxpayers will have to shoulder some of that, with County Hall's budgeting predicated on a 3.99pc council tax increase.

That includes a 2pc precept specifically for adult social care, which the government recently gave the green light for.

A 3.99pc increase would see the county council's annual share of a band D bills rise by £54.27, to an £1,416.51.

Despite this month's announcement by the chancellor of extra government cash, the council says that one-off money does not plug the gap or allow longer-term planning.

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance, said: "While I welcome additional government money - including a predicted £17 million grant for children's and adults social care - it's still not enough to meet our spending needs.

"After nearly a decade of making savings, we still face rising demand for services and continued uncertainty over future funding. That's why I'm proposing a series of prudent measures to balance the books."

You may also want to watch:

Proposed new savings or increased income, in each department for 2020/21 includes:

- Adult social services: £7.2m - including saving £3.75m by increasing reablement, which helps people regain independence after being in hospital

- Children's services: £3.8m - including saving £3.5m by commissioning new care for children, with better outcomes and lower costs

- Community and environmental services: £1.9m - including saving £250,000 by renegotiating highways contracts

- Strategy and governance department: £500,000 - including saving £320,000 through income generation and vacancy management

- Finance and commercial services and finance general: £800,000 - including raising an extra £500,000 from organisational change budgets

- Business transformation: £1.6 through making the council's processes more modern, efficient and business-like But it comes on top of £31.1m of savings already agreed for next year, including £17.3m form adult social services and £3.5m from children's services.

And savings for this year have not all been made, with overspends in adult social care and children's services.

Consultation will take place over the autumn, before the government confirms the council's funding in December and the full council takes a final decision to set a budget in February.

The council has budgeted to save £395m since 2011/12, in which time cash from the government has reduced by £220m and cost pressures have risen by £440m.

Cabinet will consider the budget proposals when it meets at 10am on Monday, October 7.

