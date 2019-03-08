Search

Advanced search

Norfolk could be 'left behind' in transition to electric cars, MP warns

PUBLISHED: 14:01 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:01 18 October 2019

Electric vehicle charging stations installed by South Norfolk Council. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Electric vehicle charging stations installed by South Norfolk Council. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Archant

Norfolk is at risk of being "left behind" during the transition to electric vehicles after the county council failed to apply for government funding for charging points, an MP has warned.

North Norfolk Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodNorth Norfolk Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Local authorities can apply for Department for Transport (DfT) funds to install electric charging points for residential use, with North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) recently applying for almost £250,000-worth of funds.

But Norfolk County Council chose not to apply for the grants for the on-street residential charging scheme (OSRCS), citing future maintenance of the charge points as "the greatest concern".

In a letter to Sir Norman, MP for North Norfolk, and chair of the parliamentary science and technology committee, the council's head of paid service Tom McCabe said: "The council may be left with stranded assets which require maintenance."

And he added that the council "do not want to disenfranchise the rural community" and said: "Norfolk is highly rural. The focus for charging points is heavily urban-centric. We do not want to see our rural community miss out on opportunities."

Electric vehicle charging points: Picture: ArchantElectric vehicle charging points: Picture: Archant

Grant Shapps, secretary of state for transport, recently announced that funding for the OSRCS would be doubled, with £5m available to councils for 2019-20.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Shapps also wrote to Sir Norman, confirming that no applications for funding had been received from the county council.

Sir Norman said: "I was pretty dismayed. It's critically important we convert to electric cars and get traditional cars off the roads.

"The county council needs to get its act together and ensure that Norfolk isn't left behind.

"It would be a massive disadvantage if we have an inferior charging network."

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for transport, said he welcomed the recent DfT consultation on charging points, and was encouraged by the minister's support for parish councils' use of on-street residential charging.

He said: "We're also having discussions with the city council around charging points in the city centre and we want to install charging points on county council land with car parks, such as park and ride sites, museums, libraries and offices.

"We want to work with parish councils and other partners to identify appropriate rural locations. I'm keen for Norfolk to make the most of new technology and move to greener transport."

Most Read

‘Your parents will never look at you the same way again’ - 21-year-old from ‘loving home’ jailed for drug dealing

Lewis Skinner was jailed for five years six months after being caught with half a kilo of cocaine. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Norfolk man admits having more than 11,000 indecent child images

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Biker badly hurt in crash

The crash happened at the junction of the A148 and B1440, near Hillington Picture: Google

Drivers urged to avoid A11 after lorry overturns and causes delays

An overturned lorry has led to delays on the A11. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed PolicingTeam.

Man caught taking off trousers to try on women’s jeans in the middle of Tesco

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Biker badly hurt in crash

The crash happened at the junction of the A148 and B1440, near Hillington Picture: Google

Trail of blood left after thug smashes up 250-year-old private club

The Norfolk Club, which was smashed up by Adrian Micu Picture: Denise Bradley

Press Conference LIVE: Canaries boss delivers hugely positive injury bulletin ahead of trip to Bournemouth

Tim Krul has been a big miss for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Young couple’s deaths were drug-related, inquest hears

An inquest has heard the deaths of Norwich couple Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate were drug related Photo: Supplied

‘Your parents will never look at you the same way again’ - 21-year-old from ‘loving home’ jailed for drug dealing

Lewis Skinner was jailed for five years six months after being caught with half a kilo of cocaine. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists