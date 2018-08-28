Search

Advanced search

How budget proposals could affect your council tax bill in 2019/20

PUBLISHED: 17:19 12 November 2018

Norfolk County Council tax bill. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk County Council tax bill. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Council bosses looking to plug a £78.5m funding gap in the coming years are hoping the taxpayer can shoulder some of the burden - and are looking for your views.

Norfolk County Council has proposed a 2.99pc increase to its council tax share in the next financial year and is seeking the public’s thoughts on the move.

The increase, put forward in its latest budget planning, is the maximum amount County Hall can adjust its share without calling a referendum and would mean people in the lowest tax band would have to pay an additional £24.41 a year on their council tax bill.

But the absence of an adult social care precept means that, overall, the county council’s share will be lower than the current year.

In the 2019/20 financial year, households will not pay this precept, meaning the overall contribution to County Hall will be less.

A consultation has been opened into the proposals, which aim to contribute towards the council attempting to save £78.5m over the next three years.

Andrew Proctor, leader of the council, said: “We have a robust financial strategy to carefully manage our money, in the face of reduced funding and rising demand for services.

“This includes investing to save in both adults and children’s services, where we know that transforming our work can improve the lives of those most in need and help us to balance the budget in the longer term.”

If introduced, the county council’s share of council tax for 2019/20 will be as follows (2018/19 figure in brackets):

Band A: £842.20 (£817.79 + £64.03)

Band B: £982.61 (£954.09 + £74.70)

Band C: £1,122.98 (£1,090.38 + £85.38)

Band D: £1,263.36 (£1,226.68 + £96.05)

Band E: £1,544.09 (£1,499.27 + £117.40)

Band F: £1,824.83 (£1771.86 + £138.75)

Band G: £2,105.59 (£2,044.47 + £160.08)

Band H: £2,526.71 (£2,453.36 + £192.10)

Council tax bills are made up of shares that go to the county, the police and crime commissioner and the relevant borough, district and parish councils - each of which sets its own share.

The consultation is due to remain open until Sunday, December 23. To contribute, visit norfolk.citizenspace.com/consultation/counciltax2019-20 or email haveyoursay@norfolk.gov.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Girl, 16, punched in the face in car park assault

A teenager has been assualted in a car park near Lowestoft railway station. Picture: James Bass.

Wood you believe it? Cabinet maker in planning dispute over cladding materials

Andrew Lodge at the new house he has built to let at Irstead, with the wood effect fibre cement cladding which the Broads Authority have asked him to remove as it is not real wood. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police arrest man driving car with missing wheel

Copper wiring found in the car Picture: Norfolk police

Updated Driver in hospital following crash

The overturned van involved in a crash on Colney Lane. Photo: Contributed

Video ‘Flames as tall as the trees’: Close shave for passengers in bus fire

A bus caught fire in the village of Carleton Rode near Attleborough on Monday morning. PHOTO: Alex Pickering

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Girl, 16, punched in the face in car park assault

A teenager has been assualted in a car park near Lowestoft railway station. Picture: James Bass.

Pub near Norwich reopens after £250,000 revamp

The Chestnut Tree, on Reepham Road in Hellesdon. Photo: Ei Publican Partnerships

Art Fair East 2018 to showcase top worldwide talent from Norfolk to Dubai

London Street, Norwich Credit: Howard Temperley

Suspects as young as 10 arrested following criminal damage to property and cars in Swaffham

Station Street, Swaffham. Photo: Google

Man dies after being found on fire outside homeless hostel

A Norfolk man found on fire outside a homeless hostel has died in hospital. Photo: Google

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast