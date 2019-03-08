Search

Advanced search

Government says Norwich, Great Yarmouth, King's Lynn and Lowestoft in frame for up to £25m boosts

PUBLISHED: 14:33 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 06 September 2019

Great Yarmouth is in with a chance of getting up to £25m. Picture: Mike Page

Great Yarmouth is in with a chance of getting up to £25m. Picture: Mike Page

Copypright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved Before any use is made of this picture, including dispaly, publication, broadcast, syn

A share of a multi-million pound pot of government cash could be heading to parts of Norfolk and Suffolk, to breathe new life into areas which could do with a helping hand.

Chris Starkie, chief executive of the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership. Picture: James BassChris Starkie, chief executive of the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership. Picture: James Bass

Up to £25m could be awarded to Norwich, King's Lynn, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Ipswich under the government's £3.6bn Towns Fund initiative.

The government announced that they are among 100 places eligible for support from the fund and have been invited to draw up proposals to secure what is known as a Town Deal.

That is money which would be given to help transform the area's prospects, with a focus on improved transport, better broadband, skills and culture.

The New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership welcomed the opportunity. Chris Starkie, chief executive, said: "This is great news for Norfolk and Suffolk.

"Additional funding will help to support projects to improve productivity and skills and deliver inclusive growth.

You may also want to watch:

"New Anglia LEP has proven success in bidding for government funding through our Growth Deal and City Deals - which have secured over £290m to be spent locally - and we are keen to play a role in helping our towns submit compelling bids."

Local government secretary, Robert Jenrick MP, said: "Ensuring that prosperity and opportunities are available to everyone in this country, not just those in London or our biggest cities, is at the heart of the mission of this government.

"We want to level-up our great towns, raising living standards and ensuring they can thrive with transformative investment in transport, technology, skills and culture."

"I will now work with local people from the 100 communities announced today to agree proposals to invest up to £25m in each place.

"I hope these deals will provide the investment and the impetus for long-term renewal ensuring each town can look to the future with a new optimism."

Norwich is in the running despite being a city and already having a City Deal.

That was awarded to the Greater Norwich area in 2013, with £100m of private investment promised to help create jobs, including at Norwich Research Park, Norwich International Airport and Norwich University of the Arts.

A Norwich City Council spokesman said: "We welcome the opportunity that this type of funding might offer."

Most Read

‘The village is being torn apart’ - Three councillors resign amid ‘tensions’ over village hall

Eric Lund, former chairman of Winterton-on-Sea Parish Council.

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Horrified onlookers tell how man threw dog to the floor and repeatedly hit it in Norwich park

Pilling Park in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Building firm which collapsed owing £2m had just £4.5k in bank

Omnis Construction's base on Hurricane Way, Norwich, is now abandoned. Photo: Archant

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Town cafe put up for sale as couple call it a day

Peter and Sandra Merry are selling their cafe Babaco in Watton. Picture: Marc Betts

Building firm which collapsed owing £2m had just £4.5k in bank

Omnis Construction's base on Hurricane Way, Norwich, is now abandoned. Photo: Archant

Want to buy this fish and chip shop? It’s for sale on Facebook for £35,000

The Star Fish bar is being sold on Facebook for £35,000. Picture: GoogleImages/Facebook

Man offers £100 to stop demolition of train station worth £1m

Andy Erlam has offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

Man with £3k worth of cannabis in car ‘grateful’ to have been stopped

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists